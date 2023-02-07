Mercedes-Benz unveils new eSprinter electric van – now with a real range

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its new 2024 eSprinter electric van, and it is a significant update compared to the first version, now with a real range.

The German automaker has been trying to position itself as the leader in electric vans with the EQV and the eSprinter, an electric version of its popular van.

However, we weren’t exactly impressed by the latter as the original version unveiled in 2019 had only two small battery pack options, resulting in a very limited range of just over 100 km.

It also wasn’t made available in North America, but now all that is changing with the 2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter unveiled today.

We already had a pretty good idea that the new eSprinter would be a big improvement, with a range test last year showing an option would have as much as 500 km (300 miles) of range on a single charge.

Today, Mercedes-Benz officially unveiled the 2024 eSprinter and confirmed that it will be offered in three battery pack options, including a 113 kWh option enabling the range previously mentioned:

Customers can choose between three different batteries for the new Mercedes-Benz eSprinter, depending on their individual range and payload requirements: a battery with a usable capacity of 56, 81 or 113 kilowatt hours. Lithium/iron phosphate (LFP) cell chemistry allows the battery variants to be kept free of cobalt and nickel, while active thermal management ensures maximum efficiency.

Now we are starting to talk about a decent range that is going to enable many more use cases, including even potentially a camper van.

The new Mercedes-Benz eSprinter

The electric van can charge at up to 115 kW, which is not great for an EV launching in 2023. As for the electric motors, there are two options with 100 or 150 kilowatts of peak output.

With the new specs, Daimler feels more comfortable about launching the eSprinter in North America, and it says that it will come in the second half of 2023:

The market launch of the new eSprinter will begin in the USA and Canada in the second half of 2023. The vehicle is a long panel van with a high roof. It is equipped with the largest battery available, which has a usable capacity of 113 kilowatt hours. The load capacity is 14 cubic metres, the permissible gross vehicle weight is up to 4.25 tonnes.

Mercedes-Benz says it is investing $50 million in factories in Charleston, Düsseldorf, and Ludwigsfeld to produce the new version.