Mercedes-Benz announces next-gen eSprinter electric van coming to North America

Mercedes-Benz announces the next-gen eSprinter electric van that will be built on a new platform with more variants.

It is also coming to North America.

Back in 2018, Mercedes-Benz unveiled its electric eSprinter van and the electric van hit European markets last year.

The eSprinter is equipped with a battery capacity of 55 kWh for “an estimated range of 150 kilometres with a maximum payload of 900 kilogrammes.”

Mercedes-Benz says that they are also offering “a second battery option” with a “capacity of 41 kWh” that “allows the payload to be increased by around 140 kilogrammes to a total of 1040 kilogrammes with a range of about 115 kilometres.”

These configurations are useful for some city use cases, but many thought that it was too limited.

Now Mercedes-Benz announces that the next generation of the electric van will allow for more options:

“Stuttgart, Germany. Mercedes-Benz Vans is accelerating down its road to full electrification and will make all of its model ranges available with a battery-electric drivetrain with a focus on reliability, quality and optimized total cost of ownership (TCO). To create even greater added value for customers in the future, Mercedes-Benz Vans developed the new Electric Versatility Platform for the large van segment. This innovative e-drive platform will be the technical basis for the next-generation eSprinter. The core elements of the new platform are three modules that enable the greatest possible flexibility in the development and design of different body types. This allows for new eSprinter body configurations previously only available with combustion engines.”

The German automaker didn’t go into detail about the new specs of the van, but they did confirm that it is going to enable electric flatbeds, grocery vans, and even ambulances – pictured above.

Marcus Breitschwerdt, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans, commented on the announcement:

“The next generation eSprinter will enable us to make many more body variants available. This will ensure we meet the requirements of our customers across multiple sectors in the future, while offering the advantages of locally emission-free electric drive. The Sprinter has been demonstrating our competence in the transport field for a quarter of a century. In the field of electromobility, we have initiated many innovations in recent years. With the implementation of our accelerated electrification strategy, we’re combining the best of both worlds – our innovation and expertise!”

It also going to be available with more battery pack options.

Mercedes-Benz confirmed that the electric van is also going to come to the US and Canada.

They are currently spending $350 million euros to bring the new version of the electric van to market, but they didn’t confirm the timeline.

