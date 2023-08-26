Quick Charge Podcast: August 26, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla Autopilot probe is about to end, NHTSA hints at forcing changes on driver monitoring
- Tesla Supercharger network to become $10 to $20 billion a year business, says Wedbush
- Watch Tesla’s first Supercharger V4 with tap and go payment at work
- Ford is offering a new $3K discount and lease offers on the 2023 Mustang Mach-E
- Kia EV5 officially unveiled, check out the new compact electric SUV
- Wallbox and Kia team up to try and bring bidirectional charging capabilities to EV9 owners
- Volkswagen opens ID.7 electric sedan pre-orders in Europe, starting at $62K
- Rivian is sunsetting its least popular color paint option, and you can probably guess which
- GM Ultium UAW battery workers win 25% pay increase
- Polestar taps Mobileye for ADAS tech to enable hands-free, eyes-off driving, beginning in the 4 EV
