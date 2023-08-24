Volkswagen opens ID.7 electric sedan pre-orders in Europe, starting at $62K

Volkswagen opened pre-orders for its flagship ID.7 electric sedan on Thursday for European customers. The new flagship EV will start at around $62,000 (€56,995) with up to 385 miles (621 km) of WLTC range.

Volkswagen opens ID.7 electric sedan pre-orders

After kicking off ID.7 production earlier this week at its German plant in Emden, Volkswagen is opening pre-orders for European customers.

The ID.7 is the sixth and largest member of VW’s ID family, which includes the ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, ID.6, and ID.Buzz electric van.

The upper mid-size electric sedan will include two versions, the Pro and Pro S, alongside a teased GTX sporty trim with a dual-motor AWD system and enhanced performance.

According to Volkswagen, buyers can now pre-order the ID.7 Pro for around $61,600 (€56,995). The Pro’s 77 kWh battery provides up to 385 miles (621 km) of WLTC range.

The electric motor is installed in the rear, delivering 281 hp (210 kW) and 545 Nm of torque. Its placement leaves plenty of legroom for passengers, while the luggage compartment can hold up to 532 liters in total volume.

Volkswagen ID.7 (Source: VW)

ID.7 launch edition features and highlights

VW says it has included additional technology for the market launch edition, including an augmented reality head-up display, the “Discover Pro Max” navigation system, “Hudson” alloy wheels with diamond cut finish, and keyless locking.

The ID.7 will also come with several safety assist features as standard, including Travel Assist, Lane Assist, Emergency Assist, Area View, and more.

(Source: Volkswagen)

VW calls its flagship sedan an “efficiency champion” with an aerodynamic-optimizing design across the entire vehicle. This enables average fuel consumption of 16.3 – 14.1 kWh per 100 km and over 285 miles of range.

Despite being almost five meters long, the ID.7 is surprisingly agile, with a turning radius of 10.8 meters.

The electric sedan will be the first to feature intelligent electronic air vents, which efficiently distribute air throughout the cabin to heat or cool quickly. An optional panoramic sunroof with “smart glass” technology can alternate between an opaque and transparent state.

Volkswagen ID.7 interior (Source: VW)

The optional interior package includes ergoActive comfort seats with memory and massage functions, a convenient entry function, and background lighting with 30 different colors.

Upgrading to the interior plus package includes additional airbags, the Harman Kardon sound system with twelve loudspeakers plus a center speaker, 700 watts of power, a digital 16-channel amplifier, and a subwoofer.

An optional exterior package is available with LED matrix headlights, tinted rear windows, and an easy open and close luggage compartment. The exterior plus package includes progressive steering and DCC adaptive chassis control.

The ID.7 Pro S is expected to launch in Europe later this year with an 86 kWh battery and 435 miles of range, followed by its North American rollout next year.