Ford is offering a new $3K discount and lease offers on the 2023 Mustang Mach-E

For those waiting to buy the 2023 Mustang Mach-E, now may be the time. Ford is offering a range of incentives and lease offers to get you in your new EV, including a discount of up to $3,000.

Ford’s all-electric crossover SUV, introduced in 2019, has risen to become one of the top-selling EVs in the US.

Over 39,000 Mustang Mach-E’s were sold last year, placing it third among the top-selling electric vehicles in the US, behind only the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y.

Meanwhile, Mach-E sales have dropped this year, down 20.6% through the first half of 2023. The slowdown was expected as Ford revealed last year it would be retooling its Mexico plant where the Mach-E is built, resulting in downtime.

Ford says it’s beginning to catch up. Andrew Frick, VP of sales distribution, explained, “Improved Mustang Mach E inventory flow began to hit at the end of Q2 following the retooling of our plant earlier this year.”

The move “helped Mustang Mach-E sales climb 110% in June,” according to Frick. In light of this, Ford’s overall EV sales increased 35.5% in June.

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E (Source: Ford)

Mustang Mach-E production has drastically picked up since the beginning of the year, with zero built in January, 300 in February, 7,381 in March, 11,858 in April, 13,639 in May, and another 13,000 in June.

With production back up to speed, Ford is offering new incentives and discounts on the 2023 Mustang Mach-E. Here’s a look at the current deals.

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E (Source: Ford)

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E discount and lease incentives

In a recent interview with The Detroit Bureau, Darren Palmer, vice president of Ford’s Model e business, explained that the automaker was not worried about growing EV inventory.

Instead, Palmer said, “We’re just loading up dealers.” He added that the Mach-E has been on backorder since launching.

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E interior (Source: Ford)

It looks like Ford is now looking to unload those additional Mach-E models. On Ford’s website, the company promotes a retail offer for 1.9% APR for 60 months through Ford Credit financing, plus an additional $3,000 bonus cash discount on the 2023 Mustang Mach-E Select and GT models.

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E discounts and lease offers (Source: Ford)

The 2023 Mustang Mach-E lease offers include $408 per month for 36 months through Ford Credit Red Carpet Lease with $5,188 cash due at signing.

According to the folks over at Ford Authority, the company is offering various incentives based on the market.

For example, in NYC, the Red Carpet Lease offer includes $586 per month for 36 months, with $0 due at signing. In Detroit, the offer is $439 per month, with $439 due at signing. For those in LA, the offer is $569 per month with $0 due at signing.

The 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E comes in four trims:

2023 Mustang Mach-E trim Starting Price Range

(mi) Battery Select $42,995 250 72 kWh Premium $46,995 250 72 kWh California Route 1 $56,995 312 91 kWh GT $59,995 270 91 kWh 2023 Mustang Mach-E price and trim options

Keep in mind that the Mustang Mach-E is also eligible for the $3,750 tax credit provided by the IRA, which can help knock the price down even further. The incentives mentioned above are valid through October 2, 2023.

