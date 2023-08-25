Polestar taps Mobileye for ADAS tech to enable hands-free, eyes-off driving, beginning in the 4 EV

EV automaker Polestar and autonomous technology developer Mobileye have announced they are collaborating together to integrate the latter’s Chauffeur platform on the Polestar 4. As the new SUV coupe launches overseas, Mobileye looks to bring autonomous driving to the vehicle soon.

Mobileye ($MBLY) is a veteran in ADAS and autonomous vehicle technologies founded in 1999, long before electric vehicles were a viable option like they are today. In that time, the company has provided over 150 million vehicles around the globe with its technology.

This includes previous partnerships with automakers like Tesla and BMW, as well as development during a brief stint of being owned by Intel. Earlier this year, Porsche was the latest OEM to announce a collaboration with Mobileye which focused on ADAS technology – more specifically, integrating its SuperVision technology platform.

Today, Mobileye has announced its latest partner is Polestar as the two are working to implement and even more advanced successor to SuperVision called Chauffer.

Mobileye’s ADAS development pipeline / Credit: Mobileye

Mobileye to bring advanced ADAS, AV tech to Polestar 4

Both Polestar and Mobileye shared details of their new collaboration today, which will include adding autonomous technology to the Polestar 4 with “potential for other vehicles.” The star of the show here is Mobileye Chauffeur, which will offer EV drivers hands-off and eyes-off, point-to-point autonomous driving on highways and eyes-on automated driving other designated environments.

Mobileye states its Chauffeur AV platform will be manufactured and integrated into the Polestar 4 by ECARX and will feature its EyeQ systems-on-chip, RSS-based driving policy, 360-degree camera system, and REM-powered Mobileye Roadbook maps with hopes of making future journeys more enjoyable for Polestar drivers. Per Mobileye president and CEO Prof. Amnon Shashua:

We congratulate Polestar on innovating in consumer vehicles through this program and are proud of our continuing work with the Geely Group in adopting our technology portfolio. Mobileye Chauffeur will offer consumers a safer, accessible way to enjoy autonomous vehicles as the next revolution in personal transportation. It’s the pinnacle of two decades of our experience applying AI in more than 150 million vehicles worldwide.

To begin, the Polestar 4 will roll out to consumers equipped with Mobileye’s aforementioned SuperVision-based ADAS, featuring many of the features listed above. When Chauffeur arrives however, it will add Mobileye’s latest EyeQ6 system-on-chip as well next-generation radar and LiDAR sensors.

The Polestar 4 SUV coupe began sales in China today and will enter global markets in 2024. More details of the Mobileye Chauffeur integration are expected closer to the production launch of the Polestar 4 next year.