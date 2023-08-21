Volkswagen ID.7 electric car production begins, new flagship EV is coming

Volkswagen has begun production on its new flagship ID.7 electric car at its German plant in Emden. The ID.7 is the largest VW electric model yet and the second global MEB-based car behind the ID.4.

Volkswagen kicks off ID.7 electric car production

The electric sedans are finally coming. VW’s ID.7 will join the automaker’s ID lineup as the sixth model behind the ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, and ID.6 (only in China) and the new ID.Buzz electric van.

Volkswagen posted on its social media account Monday, saying it has “celebrated the symbolic start of production of the limousine at our #Emden plant.”

CEO of Volkswagen passenger cars, Thomas Shafer, commented on the milestone, saying:

The ID.7 is a top car from a top team. A big compliment to all our colleagues in Emden who have been so active in making the start of production a full success. Thanks everyone for your commitment!

The ID.7 will be one of 10 new Volkswagen EVs set to launch from now until 2026. VW plans to release an entry-level model for less than 25,000 euros ($27,000) and a new electric compact SUV alongside the ID.7.

We got our first look at the ID.7 electric sedan at CES in January, as Volkswagen vowed to deliver a flagship EV significantly more powerful and efficient than any other MEB-based model they have released so far.

VW officially unveiled the ID.7 in April, simultaneously launching it in key markets, including North America, Europe, and China.

Volkswagen ID.7 (Source: Volkswagen)

A new flagship EV is coming

The ID.7 will first launch in the Pro version. Powered by a 77 kWh battery, the Pro trim features up to 382 miles of range. Meanwhile, an ID.7 Pro S will launch later with an 86 kWh battery with up to 435 miles range.

Although the EPA range will be lower when it arrives in the US, it will still likely feature mid- to upper 300 miles of range.

The company said its new “electric limousine” is designed for road trips with long-range capabilities, a spacious and comfortable interior, and advanced technology.

Volkswagen ID.7 interior (Source: VW) Volkswagen ID.7 (Source: VW)

Volkswagen calls its flagship EV an “efficiency champion” with optimized aerodynamics and a new drive generation.

As the most aerodynamic ID model yet, the ID.7 features a low front end, a flowing transition to the bonnet, a coupe-like roof, and a tapering rear end. In addition, the ID.7 has almost a completely closed underbody, newly developed wheel spoilers, and side air curtains to guide air with minimum energy loss.

(Source: Volkswagen)

With Volkswagen kicking off ID.7 production at its Emden plant Monday, the electric car is expected to be available in Europe this fall, followed by its North American launch in 2024.

VW has invested over one billion euros (roughly $1.1 billion) to convert the site for the new electric era.