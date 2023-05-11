Volkswagen teases more powerful and sporty ID.7 GTX trim

Volkswagen is teasing its newest flagship electric sedan variant, the ID.7 GTX. The new VW ID.7 GTX will include new sporty design features, more power, and a dual-motor AWD system.

We got our first look at the all-new Volkswagen ID.7 at CES in January, with the automaker presenting a specially camouflaged ID.7 prototype.

Volkswagen says the ID.7, its sixth and largest fully electric vehicle, packs significantly more power and efficiency than any other MEB-based model on the market so far.

To introduce its flagship electric sedan to the world, VW held a world premiere last month to simultaneously launch the ID.7 in key markets such as North America, Europe, and China.

According to initial forecasts, the ID.7 will have up to 435 miles (700 km) WLTP range (in the Pro trim). VW credits its newly developed electric powertrain (APP550) that enhances efficiency and the ID.7s low drag coefficient of around 0.23 for the vehicle’s long-range capabilities.

The ID.7 was initially launched in two versions, the Pro and Pro S. The Pro comes equipped with a 77 kWh battery and up to 170 kW DC fast charging capabilities.

Volkswagen ID.7 (Source: VW)

Meanwhile, the Pro S, launching later this year in Europe, will include an 86 kWh battery and up to 200 kW DC fast charging capabilities.

Now we are learning Volkswagen is working on another trim, the ID.7 GTX.

Volkswagen previews new ID.7 GTX trim

Volkswagen revealed the new ID.7 GTX on Thursday, saying it will be the third model, behind the ID.4 and ID.5, to receive a GTX version.

GTX, according to VW, stands for electric mobility and intelligent sportiness. Volkswagen claims the new ID.7 GTX will be the “most dynamic model variant” with a dual-motor AWD system and several new design features.

Volkswagen says it has enhanced the ID.7s running gear and steering for maximum comfort and performance.

According to Autocar, the new performance model is expected to pair the ID.7 base models’ 282 bhp and 404 lb-ft rear motor with the ID.4 GTXs 107 bhp front motor for a combined output of 390 bhp.

Although this will substantially improve the ID.7s 0 to 62 mph (which is around six seconds), it will likely slightly reduce the model’s max range to about 400 miles.

The interior will feature red stitching on the seats, dash panels, and doors for a more sporty and performance appearance.

With the new features and design, the ID.7 GTX is expected to be priced at a premium compared to the base model’s expected price of around $55,000 to $60,000.

The new high-performance model is expected to launch this September at the IAA Mobility trade show in Munich. Meanwhile, the base ID.7 is scheduled to launch in Europe and China this fall, followed by North America in 2024.

Electrek’s Take

With Tesla and other EV makers like BYD stealing Volkswagen’s market share in China and abroad, the German automaker needs an answer.

Although the new ID.7 electric sedan and GTX trim will not solve all of VW’s woes, the models represent where VW wants to head in the future.

Volkswagen, like many automakers are realizing that efficiency is key. Not only that, but consumers are going beyond just performance as they look for the latest tech and software features.

Ford’s CEO Jim Farley stressed this on the company’s Q1 earnings call, using his visit to China as an example, saying:

It’s interesting to see how customers are no longer just attracted to traditional luxury brands with EVs or even hardware design anymore.

Farley continued to say, “The best new brands are offering integrated digital, retail, lifestyle, and experience that are software-defined.”

Volkswagen’s overall sales fell 3.6% in China last year as customers gravitated toward newer, more functional electric models. The ID.7 features a new operating and display, which VW says is more “customer focused” and “opens up a new segment for the ID family.” We’ll see if the new model can help VW get back on track.