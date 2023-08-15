Rivian R1S and R1T owners can now use EVgo’s Autocharge+ program

One of the largest fast-charging networks in the US, EVgo, announced Tuesday that Rivian R1S and R1T owners can now use its Autocharge+ program.

Rivian EVs now eligible for EVgo Autocharge+

At the end of June, EVgo had over 3,200 DC fast-charging stalls in operation or under construction across the US, up from 2,400 last year.

With the addition of Rivian, EVgo now has partnerships with 10 OEMs, including GM, Hyundai, Subaru, Cadillac, Kia, Toyota, Chevrolet, and Nissan. The charging network also collaborates with leading retailers, banks, and convenience centers, including Target, Lowes, Whole Foods, Wawa, Chase, Pilot, Kroger, and more, to host fast-charging sites.

The company announced its upgraded Autocharge+ program last September, allowing you to simply plug in and start charging. No cards or other additional steps are needed.

If your EV is compatible with the Autocharge+ program and you enroll, the vehicle will communicate with the charger, link to your account, and begin the charging process immediately.

Rivian R1S (Source: Rivian) Rivian R1T (Source: Rivian)

For Rivian R1S and R1T owners, you can now access the service. To enroll, you can download the EVgo app, scroll to the “Vehicles” section, select the eligible EV, and click the button that reads “Request to Enroll.”

How to enroll in EVgo Autocharge+ (Source: EVgo)

After that, you can visit an EVgo fast-charging station, initiate the charge using the app, and wait until the app tells you to plug in. Once plugged in, your Rivian will relay its unique identifier to EVgo, linking your account.

With the addition of Rivian, there are now 30 eligible EVs, including from GM, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, Mercedes-Benz, Polestar, Toyota, Tesla, Volvo, and more. To see the complete list of eligible models, you can visit here.

The Autocharge+ program continues expanding in the US, accounting for 13% of all charging sessions on the company’s network.

Meanwhile, Rivian EVs continue rolling out of its Normal, Illinois, factory. The EV maker delivered 12,460 EVs in the second quarter of 2023, up 50% from the first three months of the year.

Rivian said about 70% of R1 production in the quarter was the R1S as it looks to work through the growing backorders.