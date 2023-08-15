 Skip to main content

Rivian Quad-Motor R1S is the first production EV to tackle the gritty Rubicon Trail

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Aug 15 2023 - 8:45 am PT
6 Comments
Rivian-R1S-Rubicon-Trail

Rivian’s new Quad-Motor R1S electric SUV just became the first production EV to tackle the Rubicon Trail, recognized as one of (if not the) most demanding off-road trails in North America.

Rivian’s test and development team successfully completed the Rubicon Trail in a stock Quad-Motor R1S, making it the first production EV to do so.

Well-known among the off-road community, the famous Rubicon Trail is a rugged, rock-crawling, extreme-driving experience. It features challenging obstacles that wear vehicles down, which is why only certain vehicles are equipped to tackle the terrain.

The Rivian team began the 12-mile journey at 7:45 am on Monday, August 7, completing it around 3:30 pm Wednesday, August 9.

The achievement marks a significant milestone not only for Rivian but also for the broader electric vehicle community.

Rivian’s director of vehicle testing, Matt Trainham, commented on the accomplishment, saying, “Crossing the Rubicon Trail in a more sustainable way than it has ever been done before makes me hopeful for the future of off-roading.”

Rivian-R1S-Rubicon-Trail
Rivian-R1S-Rubicon-Trail

Rivian R1S takes on the iconic Rubicon Trail

The R1S was a Quad-Motor version, entirely stock, with 34-inch Pirelli all-terrain tires. The only equipment Rivian added was a set of steel rock sliders, front tow hitch receivers, and a roof rack.

Rivian’s R1S electric SUV entered the Rubicon Trail with around 80% charge and finished with under 10%. The team says it was still enough to reach a nearby level 2 charger.

No mechanical failures or tire changes were experienced during the run. However, it did inherit some bumps and scrapes, typical of the trail. Meanwhile, the R1S was supported by two pre-production Quad-Motor R1T electric truck models from the Rivian test and dev fleet for the first leg of the trip, after which a modified Jeep Wrangler took over.

Rivian-R1S-Rubicon-Trail
Rivian team with the R1S electric SUV (Source: Rivian)

Chris Cowan, director of the Rubicon Trail Foundation, also commented on the landmark achievement, saying:

I’m hugely impressed by the R1S’s clean run. Aside from some homebuilt EV crawlers, this is the first fully-EV vehicle through the trail, and definitely the first production EV. Very impressive on stock tires, too.

The Quad-Motor was the first powertrain used in Rivian vehicles. The automaker has since introduced its in-house “Enduro” Dual-Motor drive units.

Rivian-dual-motor-R1T-shop
Rivian R1 drive system options (Source: Rivian)

Rivian now offers three powertrain options: Dual-Motor, Dual-Motor Performance, and Quad-Motor. The Performance version, introduced last month, delivers 665 hp and 829 lb-ft of torque at its peak. From the first drive reactions, the difference is minimal, if noticeable at all, from the quad-motor with 835 hp and 908 lb-ft of torque.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Rivian

Rivian
Rivian R1S

Rivian R1S

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising