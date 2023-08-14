First 100% electric Lamborghini teased ahead of Monterey Car Week debut

We will finally get to see the first 100% electric Lamborghini concept model that we’ve all been waiting for at Monterey Car Week on August 18.

Lamborghini teases its first all-electric car

Lamborghini posted a teaser on its social media, getting fans excited for the first all-electric vehicle from the brand.

Although Lamborghini didn’t specify the model, the Sant’Agata Bolognese-based luxury sports car maker announced it would introduce its first 100% electric car at Monterey Car Week, which kicked off last Friday.

Lamborghini has been hesitant to produce an electric car thus far, citing performance. Meanwhile, competitors have plowed ahead, introducing several all-electric hypercars like the 1,914 hp Rimac Nevera that can go 0 to 100 km/h (approximately 0-62 mph) in 1.74 seconds.

In comparison, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster achieves 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds.

The sports car brand says electrification is becoming “increasingly concrete and tangible” after selling out of its last purely gas-powered cars in July.

Lamborghini teases first electric vehicle (Source: Lamborghini / X)

Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann explained during an interview with Auto Express last year that its first all-electric model will be more “daily useable.” He added:

This means a 2+2, two-door car with more ground clearance.

Despite the hesitance toward EVs, Winkelmann told Auto Express, “Full EV can be even more emotional than an internal combustion-engined car.”

The brand’s design boss Mitja Borkert says the new EV “will take 1,000% of the design DNA of Lamborghini.” It will be unique from the three other models, including the Aventador, Huracan, and Urus, all due for electrified upgrades.

Lamborghini Estoque concept (Source: Lamborghini)

The first electric Lamborghini will ride on a new platform, “SSP Sport,” with development being led by Porsche.

The brand aims to release the electric model in 2028, perfectly aligning with the 60th anniversary of the Lamborghini Espada, its famed 2+2 grand tourer (GT).

Lamborghini has tossed around the idea of a four-seat sedan with the Estoque concept released in 2008, which is expected to provide inspiration for the first purely electric model.

Electrek’s Take

An all-electric Lamborghini is exciting, but considering it won’t arrive until 2028 at the earliest, it loses some of its glamour.

With other all-electric hypercars already on the market, Lamborghini is already behind with another five years until its first EV release.

I understand the brand value and status of owning a Lamborghini, but things could change drastically by the end of the decade. Look at how quickly Tesla has ramped up production, with the Tesla Model Y becoming the best-selling car in the world at the beginning of the year, the first EV to do so.

Many automakers were caught flat-footed and are now scrambling to catch up. Who says the same won’t happen with luxury sports cars as it did with passenger vehicles? It seems to be already trending in that direction with new releases like the Lucid Air Sapphire, Rimac Nevera, and others.