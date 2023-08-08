Lucid Air Sapphire final specs unveiled with over 1,200 hp, 0 to 60 mph in 1.89 seconds

EV startup Lucid Motors revealed the final specs for its Tesla Model S Plaid-rivaling “luxury electric super-sports sedan” Tuesday. Boasting more than 1,200 hp, the Lucid Air Sapphire accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 1.89 seconds.

After hyping up an ultra-high-performance tri-motor electric Air sedan, building anticipation for several months, Lucid finally revealed the Sapphire EV at Monterey Car Week last August.

Claiming to be “the world’s first fully electric luxury super-sports sedan,” the Lucid Air Sapphire features a new in-house developed twin-drive unit, incorporating torque vectoring with a passive AWD system.

Lucid said the new twin electric motor would work with a single front-drive motor to deliver over 1,200 hp while achieving 0 to 60 mph in under two seconds.

Even the team at Hagerty said it was the quickest production car they have seen after crushing the Tesla Model S Plaid, Bugatti Chiron, and Ducati motorcycle in a quarter-mile race.

Less than two weeks after Lucid teased the Air Sapphire coming off the assembly line at its Casa Grande, Arizona, facility, saying it would be available soon, the EV maker has released the final specs. Here’s the rundown.

Lucid Air Sapphire on the assembly line (Source: Lucid Motors)

Lucid Air Sapphire ultra-high-performance EV specs

According to Lucid’s latest update, the Air Sapphire will pack a whopping 1,234 hp and 1,430 lb-ft of torque, delivering a 0 to 60 in 1.89 seconds.

Thanks to the enhanced drive unit, the Lucid Air Sapphire can achieve 0 to 100 mph in 3.84 seconds and a quarter mile in 8.95 seconds, with a top speed of 205 mph.

Lucid Air Sapphire (Source: Lucid Motors)

Even better, the ultra-high-performance EV can drive an EPA-estimated 427 miles ranges with an efficiency of 3.61 mi/kWh. Other standard features that come with the Lucid Air Sapphire include:

900V charging system.

Retuned front and rear springs, bushings, anti-roll bars, and steering software.

Torque vectoring control algorithms and traction control are developed in-house.

Revised front and rear suspension geometry to provide heightened steering response.

Unique adaptive damper control software and tuning for ABS, stability control, brake booster, and electronic power steering (EPS).

New carbon ceramic brakes: Front 420mm rotors with 10-piston calipers, rear 390mm rotors with 4-piston calipers.

Bespoke Aero Sapphire wheels, with diameters of 20 inches in the front and 21 inches in the rear, paired with co-developed Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires with a special Sapphire-specific compound

An aluminum roof was introduced to reduce total vehicle weight and lower the center of gravity.

Unique Sapphire-themed on-screen display presenting a lineup of four drive modes – Smooth, Swift, Sapphire, and Track – each influencing the character of the car and behavior of suspension, steering, brakes, torque vectoring, peak power, and torque, and thermal controls.

Elegant and intuitive Lucid UX with 34-inch floating Glass Cockpit.

DreamDrive Pro, Lucid’s advanced driver assistance system, with 30+ features and future-ready hardware, including the first automotive LIDAR in North America.

21-speaker Surreal Sound Pro immersive audio system with Dolby Atmos compatibility.

In comparison, the Tesla Model S Plaid produces 1,020 peak hp for a 0 to 60 in 1.99 seconds and a quarter mile in 9.23 seconds. Tesla’s Plaid has a top speed of 200 mph and an EPA-estimated range of 396 miles.

Horsepower 0-60 mph

(s) Quarter mile

(s) Top Speed

(mph) Price Lucid Air Sapphire 1,234 1.89 8.95 205 $249,00 Tesla Model S Plaid 1,020 1.99 9.23 200 $108,490

Meanwhile, the price difference is significant (more than double). The Lucid Air Sapphire costs $249,000, while the Tesla Model S Plaid costs $108,490.

Lucid says production of the Air Sapphire will begin in September, with deliveries to follow shortly after. In the meantime, Lucid slashed prices on its Air sedans by up to $12,000 this week (read more about Lucid’s price cuts here).