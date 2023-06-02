HeyBike Tyson review: This full-suspension folding electric bike actually surprised us

We’ve seen plenty of folding fat tire e-bikes lately, but full-suspension folding fat tire e-bikes are a bit more rare. Let’s take a dive into the HeyBike Tyson to see what this e-bike has in store for us.

With fat tires and full-suspension, you’d expect this e-bike to feel like you’re riding on air, and it largely does. You’ll sacrifice some slight control and feedback to get there, but the most comfortable rides aren’t always the most agile or nimble.

Even despite the few drawbacks and compromises in the HeyBike Tyson, though, it makes it across the finish line with some decent value. Check it out in my video review below, or keep reading for my full thoughts on this folding e-bike.

HeyBike Tyson video review

HeyBike Tyson tech specs

Motor: 750 W geared hub motor

750 W geared hub motor Top speed: 45 km/h (28 mph)

45 km/h (28 mph) Average Range: Up to 88 km (55 mi)

Up to 88 km (55 mi) Battery: 48V 15Ah (720 Wh)

48V 15Ah (720 Wh) Charge time: 4-5 hours

4-5 hours Max load: 181 kg (400 lb)

181 kg (400 lb) Weight : 35 kg (77 lb)

: 35 kg (77 lb) Suspension: Hydraulic suspension fork and rear spring shock

Hydraulic suspension fork and rear spring shock Brakes: Hydraulic disc brakes, 180 mm rotors

Hydraulic disc brakes, 180 mm rotors Extras: LCD display with speedometer, battery gauge, PAS level indicator, odometer, tripmeter, front/rear LED lighting with turn signals in rear, accompanying smartphone app, included rear rack, included fenders, kickstand

LCD display with speedometer, battery gauge, PAS level indicator, odometer, tripmeter, front/rear LED lighting with turn signals in rear, accompanying smartphone app, included rear rack, included fenders, kickstand Price: $1,699 from HeyBike directly or from Amazon

What do I like, and what don’t I like?

Pretty much every e-bike I’ve ever tested has been a series of compromises. The better e-bikes make the best compromises, while cheaper models tend to, well, cheap out. The HeyBike Tyson seems to fall somewhere in between.

Let’s start with what I really enjoy about this e-bike.

At a modest mid-level price of $1,699, the HeyBike Tyson offers pretty darn good performance. A 720Wh battery is slightly above average in this category, meaning you’re going to get pretty decent range. I doubt you’ll ever see the 55 miles (88 km) that they tout as the maximum range, but you might get close if you stick to low power pedal assist.

The 750W motor provides plenty of boost whether you’re rocking the throttle hard or sipping away with moderate pedal assist.

And the inclusion of parts like hydraulic disc brakes, full LED lighting, a rear rack and a fender set always make me happy since I don’t need to start upgrading or adding accessories.

I also like the design, which departs from the typical overdone fat tire folding bike frame we see so often and gives us new swooping lines that feel more original. It doesn’t do weight any favors since this is a 77 lb (35 kg) e-bike, but at least it looks pretty cool!

But at the same time, there are some downsides here.

As I mentioned, it’s not the most nimble bike due to the fat tires and springy suspension. While those two features add comfort, they don’t make this thing a scalpel on wheels when you’re trying to slip through a parking lot. But if you’re going to spending most of your time on the local rails-to-trails nature path, then you probably won’t even notice.

Next, there are some additions that don’t seem to add much value. For example, turn signals sound nice, but in practice they’re so close together on the LED light mount that drivers would be hardpressed to interpret them as indicators and not just a blinking center light.

Then there are some slight quality control concerns, like that one of my two kickstand bolts wasn’t even tightened down out of the box. Let that serve as a reminder to folks that you should also inspect the bolts around the bike before riding, even the ones assembled at the factory.

Electrek’s Seth Weintraub jumps in

Okay, I got a Heybike Tyson, too. And I have some thoughts!

Overall I love the bike, it seems a generation or two beyond the typical drop-ship 20-inch fat tire e-bikes from China that we often see. The turn signals, lights, wheel reflectors and horn scream safety, though as Micah said, they aren’t going to tell anyone a few car lengths back much since the lighting is so tight. I love to see wheels with the reflector band, but a big reflector on the mag wheels is a good enough solution.

My front wheel wasn’t seated correctly, so I had some wobble issues over 20 mph. I let the air out of the tire, reseated it, and it worked just fine. Again, agree with Micah that you should always inspect these bikes before usage.

I also agree with Micah that this bike is geared toward flatter landscapes. I was having a good old time on it, hitting 25 mph pretty easily on flat roads, but when the steep hills started coming, the Tyson was hitting more like Glass Joe. I also think that the controller could be a little bit more even and tight. It is a little more abrupt (like the Himiways) and took an extra second to activate and deactivate in pedal assist mode.

The seat is comfortable, and the riding style with the high handlebars is upright and not amazing for aerodynamics. The handlebars are a little narrow for my liking but keep the bike compact. The display is great, even for people like me who need reading glasses. Folding the bike up is relatively easy and the mechanisms feel great, though I attached a handy milk crate to mine to make it even more functional/less foldable. I absolutely love the green color, but I think there are at least 10 “Heybike” branding marks on the bike and lights which is a bit much.

Overall, big fan of this bike, and it will get a ton of usage.

But would I recommend the HeyBike Tyson?

Back to Micah again –iIn my opinion, the HeyBike Tyson rides well and offers a good time, so in that sense, I’m pretty happy with the bike.

It has its drawbacks, but at the price of $1,699, it offers a fat tire full-suspension e-bike with hydraulic brakes for less than many other companies that lack one or more of those key features.

Just like I said, it had to make some compromises to get there. But if a plushy ride and a folding frame are requirements for you, it’s going to be hard to beat the Tyson on price. There are better e-bikes out there, but certainly not at this price.

So that’s what Seth and I think, but what about you? Let’s hear your opinion on the HeyBike Tyson in the comment section below!