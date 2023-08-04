Audi is resurrecting this sports car sedan as a more powerful electric revival

Fans of the Audi RS6 sports car sedan (saloon) have reason to celebrate. Audi Sport plans to resurrect the RS6 saloon as an even more powerful, high-performance electric sedan.

Audi RS6 sports car will have a powerful electric revival

The Audi RS6 has attracted fans for over 20 years, but the classic sedan was discontinued in 2010 in favor of the more stylish RS 7 Sportback.

According to a new report from Autocar, the sports car will live on as an all-electric sedan called the RS6 E-tron. The electric sedan will be a sibling to the upcoming RS6 Avant E-Tron, according to sources at Audi’s engineering headquarters in Germany.

The RS6 E-Tron sports car will be launched in the UK in 2025, joining the A6 E-Tron sedan and Avant models launching next year.

Like Audi’s other high-performance models, the RS6 E-Tron and Avant models will be based on the Porsche co-developed Premium Platform Electric (PPE). The platform will also power the upcoming Porsche Macan EV (spotted this week in its closest production form) and the Audi Q6 E-Tron.

Audi RS e-tron GT Ice Race concept (Source: Audi)

The new Audi electric sports cars are said to pack more power than the gas-powered RS6 Avant and RS7 sedan, with up to 603 hp (450 kW) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of instant torque.

Porsche and Audi said the 800 V PPE platform will deliver advanced performance with next-gen electric motors and state-of-the-art batteries and charging management.

Audi Q6 e-tron prototype (Source: Audi)

Audi initially planned to rename the current A6 to the A7 as part of a new naming scheme. But, under new leadership, the naming system is under internal review.

The German automaker recently partnered with China’s SAIC to use its technology to build EVs in the region.

Audi plans to launch 10 fully electric models by late 2025 as it works its way toward an all-electric future. The automaker has been teasing its upcoming Q6 e-tron in prototype form, due to begin production next year.