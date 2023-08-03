Porsche Macan EV spotted, giving the closest look at the brand’s first electric SUV

Porsche’s top-selling vehicle is going electric. The Porsche Macan EV was recently spotted with minimal camouflage, giving us our closest look yet at the brand’s first electric SUV.

2024 Porsche Macan EV spotted in near-production form

Porsche claims the Macan EV will be the “sportiest model in its segment,” which will include the Tesla Model Y performance, Polestar 3, Mercedes-Benz EQC, Genesis GV60, and others when it arrives next year.

The Macan EV will play a central role in Porsche’s transition to an electric lineup. Through the first half of the year, Porsche delivered 47,755 Macan SUVs, topping the Cayenne (46,884) and the 911 (26,124).

Porsche’s first electric model, the Taycan EV sports car, continues to be impacted by semiconductor shortages, causing deliveries to fall 4.7% to just under 18,000.

Meanwhile, after several delays, Porsche’s production manager, Albrecht Reimold, said he “will do everything with my colleagues” to deliver the all-electric Macan in 2024.

Ahead of its highly anticipated debut, the Macan EV was spotted nearly undisguised. Previous spy shots up until now have included heavy camouflage with ICE Macan bodies. Check out the latest photos from Autocar.

As you can see, the new electric Macan will feature a slightly different design from the ICE version, with enhanced curves for improved aerodynamics (closer to the Porsche Cayenne).

The Macan EV will ride on Porsche’s upcoming PPE platform, which will also power the Audi Q6 E-Tron.

Porsche and Audi claim the PPE platform will offer advanced performance with an 800V architecture, next-gen electric motors, and state-of-the-art battery and charging management.

Porsche Macan EV winter testing (Source: Porsche)

The PPE enables up to 450 kW 603 hp (450 kW) power with maximum torque of over 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm). To optimize efficiency, the Macan EV will also receive the latest-gen permanently excited synchronous electric motors (PSM) and silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors.

Porsche says the all-electric Macan will have a lithium-ion battery with around 100 kWh total capacity and fast charge capabilities (5% to 80%) in under 25 minutes.

The top Macan EV version will have Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus to enhance traction, driving stability, and transverse dynamics. The electric Porsche Macan will also be offered in AWD with one electric motor per axle, enabling precise control.

Source: Autocar