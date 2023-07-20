China’s SAIC Motor confirms partnership to supply Audi with its next EV platform

After weeks of rumors swirling out of China, state-owned automaker SAIC Motor has confirmed a pending partnership with Audi pertaining to next-generation EV platforms. Here’s the latest.

Earlier this month, we covered reports that Audi was shopping around the Chinese EV market in search for a new partner to acquire advanced EV platform technology from following internal software issues in addition to development setbacks at parent company Volkswagen Group.

At the time, two sources at Audi familiar with the matter said the German automaker was exploring the purchase of a new EV platform in China rather than wait for Volkswagen Group to deliver one (the parent’s current timeline is 2029). The sources would not name any specific OEMs in talks with Audi, but we did point out a company like SAIC Motor could serve as a viable option.

A week later, additional sources shared that Audi had in fact set its sites on SAIC Motor and was already in “advanced discussions” about acquiring technology from China – the reported focus being on platform’s powering EVs from SAIC’s luxury sub-brand IM Motors.

Now, SAIC Motors has confirmed it is working with Audi, but to what extent remains a bit vague.

The LS7 from IM Motors, which sits atop the EV platform Audi is reportedly interested in / Credit: SAIC/IM Motors

SAIC Motor and Audi appear to actually be partnering up

SAIC Motor confirmed the previous rumors about working with Audi to local Chinese media outlet Jiemian earlier today. The Chinese state-owned conglomerate says it has reached a consensus with Audi in which the two companies will work together to speed up EV development.

SAIC also said it is in agreement with Audi that the Chinese auto market is in the midst of an unprecedented transformation, and the companies will look to deepen their “strategic cooperation” from here out.

Unfortunately, that’s all we have at the moment, but we do appear to finally have confirmation that Audi is in fact seeking EV platform technology in China, and that SAIC Motor appears to be the chosen partner.

What still remains unclear at this point, is whether Audi intends to acquire its next-generation platform from IM Motor as previously rumored, or if it is now planning to co-develop an entirely bespoke architecture with the help of SAIC.

We’ve reached out to Audi for comment as this EV saga continues to unfold.