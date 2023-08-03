Acura teases its first electric SUV, the 2024 ZDX, ahead of Monterey debut

Ahead of its reveal later this month, Acura is giving us a glimpse of its first electric SUV. The 2024 Acura ZDX will debut at Monterey Car Week on August 17 alongside a performance Type S model, deemed “the most powerful and quickest accelerating SUV in Acura history.”

Check out Acura’s first electric SUV, the 2024 ZDX

Under parent company Honda’s wing, Acura has yet to release its first all-electric vehicle. However, that’s expected to change next year.

The automaker revealed last summer that its first EV will be a performance SUV called the Acura ZDX, which will hit the market in 2024. The ZDX is co-developed with General Motors and powered by its Ultium batteries.

Acura is also releasing a Type S performance model, which the brand claims is the “most powerful” and “quickest accelerating” in Acura’s history.

We will get a chance to finally see the models in two weeks during its debut at Monterey Car Week in two weeks on August 17.

Ahead of its official reveal, Acura is hyping fans up with a new teaser, revealing the front end of its sleek electric SUV and new light strip.

Acura’s first electric SUV, the 2024 ZDX (Source: Acura/ YouTube)

The teaser video shows the electric SUV’s LED headlights and new LED light strip around a modern evolution of Acura’s Diamond Pentagon grille.

Styled at the Acura Design Studio in Southern Cali, the ZDX showcases many design themes previewed in the Acura Precision EV concept. We got our first glimpse of what the electric SUV will look like in December, with Acura releasing camouflaged images of the model out testing.

2024 Acura ZDX Prototype Source: Acura

From what we can see, the 2024 ZDX will look nothing like the previous generation, with a more typical square-shaped SUV backend and updated front profile.

The ZDX will also be the first Acura model to feature built-in Google. Acura says an enhanced version of Google Maps will be available to optimize route plans, including finding charging stations along the route and providing estimated charging times.

Electrek’s Take

Although you can’t see much from the teaser, from what is shown, Acura’s first electric SUV will help bring the automaker into the new electric era.

The ZDX will be based on GM’s Ultium platform, which powers the current GMC Hummer EV, Cadillac Lyriq, and upcoming Chevy Blazer EV, Equinox EV, and Silverado EV. Although Acura has yet to release final specs, the Ultium battery can scale from 50 kWh to over 200 kWh, enabling a gm-estimated +300 miles range.

The Acura ZDX will debut alongside the Honda Prologue next year, also the brand’s first electric SUV based on GM’s Ultium platform. Honda and Acura will sell EVs based on their in-house architecture starting in 2025.

Honda says it will continue working with GM to produce an affordable EV lineup, set to go on sale in 2027. Check back in two weeks for the full release.