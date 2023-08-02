Watch a Rimac Nevera take on a Bugatti Chiron SuperSport and Tesla Plaid in a wild drag race

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to see the fastest production cars face off head-to-head? Watch the 1,914 hp Rimac Nevera take on the legendary Bugatti Chiron SuperSport and the blistering Tesla Model S Plaid in a wild drag race below.

Meet the Rimac Nevera electric hypercar

If you haven’t heard of Rimac Automobili yet, it’s time to get familiar. And for those who have, you know why.

Since its founding in 2009, Rimac has focused on creating the most powerful (electric) hypercar. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures its hypercars in-house.

Mate Rimac, founder and CEO of the brand, had a new vision of how cars should be engineered after his combustion engine BMW E30 gave out during a race.

Rather than replacing it, Rimac set out to build his own electric powertrain, which led to the creation of the automaker’s first EV, the Concept_One. Introduced in 2016, Concept_One was already considered one of the world’s fastest production vehicles.

Rimac built upon its success by introducing the Concept-Two in 2018, which morphed into the Nevera hypercar.

The all-electric Nevera hypercar broke 23 performance records in one day earlier this year – a record itself.

Credit: Rimac Automobili

The Nevera secured the fastest top speed of a production electric car, in addition to the quickest 0-60 mph (1.74 s), 0-100 mph (3.23 s), 0-120 (4.19 s), 1/4 mile (8.26 s), 0-200 (10.86 s), standing mile (20.62 s), and several others.

Fastest drag race? Nevera takes on Bugatti, Tesla Plaid

But how does the Nevera stack up against the Bugatti Chiron SuperSport, known as the fastest ICE production car, and Tesla’s Model S Plaid, the fastest electric production vehicle? The crew over at The Triple F Collection set up the thrilling race. Check it out below in one of the fastest drag race videos you’ll ever see.

Fastest drag race: Rimac Nevera takes vs. Bugatti Chiron SS, Tesla Model S Plaid (Source: The Triple F Collection YouTube)

The Nevera is powered by four independent, carbon-sleeve electric motors, four independent inverters and gearboxes, and FWD with software-controlled torque vectoring.

The rear motors pack 612 hp and 900 Nm max torque each, while the front motors provide 307 hp and 270 Nm torque, for a total of 1,914 hp. The Nevera’s 120 kWh battery pack provides 300 miles of range.

Horsepower 0 to 60 mph

(seconds) Cost

(starting) Rimac Nevera 1,914 1.74 $2.15M Tesla Model S Plaid 1,020 1.99 $108,490 Bugatti Chiron SS 1,577 2.30 $3.8M Rimac Nevera vs. Tesla Model S vs. Buggati SuperSport

And you can see who came out on top in the video above. Tesla’s Model S Plaid is powered by three electric motors, two in the back, producing a massive 1,020 hp from its AWD system for 0 to 60 mph in under two seconds.

Known as one of the fastest production cars in the world (until EVs came along), the Bugatti Chiron SuperSport delivers over 1,500 hp for 0 to 60 mph in 2.3 s.