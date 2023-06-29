 Skip to main content

Hyundai owners can save up to $10,000 on a new IONIQ 5 or IONIQ 6 EV lease

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Jun 29 2023 - 12:25 pm PT
4 Comments
Hyundai-IONIQ-EV-$10K

If you own a Hyundai and are looking to upgrade to a new EV, now is a better time than ever. The company is offering up to $10,000 off a new IONIQ 5 or IONIQ 6 fully electric car for current Hyundai drivers.

Hyundai owners save $10K on IONIQ 5 or IONIQ 6 EVs

According to a bulletin sent to dealers (via CarsDirect), registered Hyundai owners in the US can now capitalize on a $2,500 cash-back Valued Owner Coupon.

To be eligible for the discount, buyers must be current registered owners of a Hyundai vehicle purchased through Hyundai Motor America.

However, you can transfer the savings to a qualifying household member. Hyundai says this includes parents, children, siblings, and spouses.

The best part – the offer can be combined with other buying or leasing incentives. Both the Hyundai IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 are eligible for the $7,500 tax credit through leasing, amounting to a maximum savings of $10K.

As the report notes, the new national incentive is resulting in the largest discounts for either EV we’ve seen.

Hyundai-EV-leases
Hyundai-IONIQ-EV-$10K
Hyundai-IONIQ-EV-$10K
Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric SUV (source: Hyundai)

The loyalty offer started Thursday, June 28, and runs through July 5, 2023. This is the second price incentive Hyundai has offered this month. Last week, Hyundai sent a letter to dealers stating several IONIQ 6 trims would be eligible for a $5,000 retail cash bonus for buyers.

The $5K discount applies to the IONIQ 6 SE Standard Range, SE, and SEL models, according to Hyundai’s website. If you want the Premium trim, you can still save $2,000 (up from $1K previously). However, this promotion cannot be combined with any other offers.

Hyundai IONIQ 6 price
Hyundai IONIQ 6 price
Hyundai IONIQ 6 price
Hyundai-top-3-EV-producer
Hyundai IONIQ 6 price
Hyundai IONIQ 6 (Source: Hyundai)

Amid a slew of new EV deals, Hyundai slashed financing rates to as low as 0.99% for up to 48 months. This offer also ends on July 5, 2023.

If you’re ready to find the perfect Hyundai electric vehicle for a great price at a nearby dealer, you can use the following links to reach out. You can go here for the IONIQ 5 electric SUV or here for the IONIQ 6 electric sedan.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Hyundai

Hyundai
Hyundai IONIQ 5

Hyundai IONIQ 5
Hyundai IONIQ 6

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising