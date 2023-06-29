Hyundai owners can save up to $10,000 on a new IONIQ 5 or IONIQ 6 EV lease

If you own a Hyundai and are looking to upgrade to a new EV, now is a better time than ever. The company is offering up to $10,000 off a new IONIQ 5 or IONIQ 6 fully electric car for current Hyundai drivers.
Hyundai owners save $10K on IONIQ 5 or IONIQ 6 EVs
According to a bulletin sent to dealers (via CarsDirect), registered Hyundai owners in the US can now capitalize on a $2,500 cash-back Valued Owner Coupon.
To be eligible for the discount, buyers must be current registered owners of a Hyundai vehicle purchased through Hyundai Motor America.
However, you can transfer the savings to a qualifying household member. Hyundai says this includes parents, children, siblings, and spouses.
The best part – the offer can be combined with other buying or leasing incentives. Both the Hyundai IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 are eligible for the $7,500 tax credit through leasing, amounting to a maximum savings of $10K.
As the report notes, the new national incentive is resulting in the largest discounts for either EV we’ve seen.
The loyalty offer started Thursday, June 28, and runs through July 5, 2023. This is the second price incentive Hyundai has offered this month. Last week, Hyundai sent a letter to dealers stating several IONIQ 6 trims would be eligible for a $5,000 retail cash bonus for buyers.
The $5K discount applies to the IONIQ 6 SE Standard Range, SE, and SEL models, according to Hyundai’s website. If you want the Premium trim, you can still save $2,000 (up from $1K previously). However, this promotion cannot be combined with any other offers.
Amid a slew of new EV deals, Hyundai slashed financing rates to as low as 0.99% for up to 48 months. This offer also ends on July 5, 2023.
If you’re ready to find the perfect Hyundai electric vehicle for a great price at a nearby dealer, you can use the following links to reach out. You can go here for the IONIQ 5 electric SUV or here for the IONIQ 6 electric sedan.
