Hyundai owners can save up to $10,000 on a new IONIQ 5 or IONIQ 6 EV lease

If you own a Hyundai and are looking to upgrade to a new EV, now is a better time than ever. The company is offering up to $10,000 off a new IONIQ 5 or IONIQ 6 fully electric car for current Hyundai drivers.

Hyundai owners save $10K on IONIQ 5 or IONIQ 6 EVs

According to a bulletin sent to dealers (via CarsDirect), registered Hyundai owners in the US can now capitalize on a $2,500 cash-back Valued Owner Coupon.

To be eligible for the discount, buyers must be current registered owners of a Hyundai vehicle purchased through Hyundai Motor America.

However, you can transfer the savings to a qualifying household member. Hyundai says this includes parents, children, siblings, and spouses.

The best part – the offer can be combined with other buying or leasing incentives. Both the Hyundai IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 are eligible for the $7,500 tax credit through leasing, amounting to a maximum savings of $10K.

As the report notes, the new national incentive is resulting in the largest discounts for either EV we’ve seen.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric SUV (source: Hyundai)

The loyalty offer started Thursday, June 28, and runs through July 5, 2023. This is the second price incentive Hyundai has offered this month. Last week, Hyundai sent a letter to dealers stating several IONIQ 6 trims would be eligible for a $5,000 retail cash bonus for buyers.

The $5K discount applies to the IONIQ 6 SE Standard Range, SE, and SEL models, according to Hyundai’s website. If you want the Premium trim, you can still save $2,000 (up from $1K previously). However, this promotion cannot be combined with any other offers.

Hyundai IONIQ 6 (Source: Hyundai)

Amid a slew of new EV deals, Hyundai slashed financing rates to as low as 0.99% for up to 48 months. This offer also ends on July 5, 2023.

If you’re ready to find the perfect Hyundai electric vehicle for a great price at a nearby dealer, you can use the following links to reach out. You can go here for the IONIQ 5 electric SUV or here for the IONIQ 6 electric sedan.