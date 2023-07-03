 Skip to main content

Hyundai EV sales heat up with record-breaking IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 US monthly figures

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Jul 3 2023 - 9:09 am PT
11 Comments
Hyundai-EV-sales-June

If you see more Hyundai EVs on the road, it’s not just you. Hyundai Motor North America reported its best-ever IONIQ 5 sales month in June, with the IONIQ 6 crossing the 1,000 mark for the first time.

Hyundai US EV sales rise in the second half of 2023

The South Korean automaker has been expanding its presence in North America for several years now, and as the market transitions to electric vehicles, Hyundai’s position has only improved.

Hyundai’s first dedicated EV, the IONIQ 5 electric SUV, was released in the US in May 2021. Based on Hyundai’s E-GMP electric car platform, the IONIQ 5 checks all the boxes with a bold exterior, premium-feeling interior, comfort, reliability, safety, and more.

After a successful first year on the market, Hyundai introduced its second dedicated all-electric model, the IONIQ 6 “electrified streamliner” sedan.

The IONIQ 6 debuted in the US this spring as one of the most aerodynamic and energy-efficient EVs on the market. With 361 EPA-est miles range and 140 MPGe combined, the IONIQ 6 SE Long Range RWD model is the top-rated EV on Fueleconomy.gov 2023 top ten list, ahead of the Lucid Air Pure and Lucid Air Touring.

Hyundai IONIQ 6 price
Hyundai IONIQ 6 price
Hyundai IONIQ 6 price
Hyundai IONIQ 6 price
Hyundai IONIQ 6 price

According to Hyundai North America’s latest press release, the IONIQ 6 crossed the 1K sales mark for the first time, with 1,162 models sold in June.

Meanwhile, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 EV continues to see demand, with 3,136 units sold (+10% YOY) in June, its best sales month yet. Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor America, commented on the milestone, saying:

Our award-winning EV line-up continues to build momentum with the best all-time monthly sales for the IONIQ 5 and the first time with over a thousand units sold for the IONIQ 6.

Hyundai has sold 13,641 IONIQ 5 models so far this year, down from 13,692 through the first six months of 2022. IONIQ 6 sales total of 3,245 to date, with 3,023 in Q2 alone.

Hyundai-second-EV-plant
Hyundai-second-EV-plant
Hyundai-EV-sales

The news comes after EV makers Tesla and Rivian both crushed second-quarter 2023 expectations.

Hyundai is in the midst of building its first dedicated EV facility in North America. Construction began in October at its $5.5 billion new EV assembly and battery factories in Bryan County, Georgia.

To remain competitive in light of the IRA EV tax credit incentives, Hyundai has leaned into leasing. The automaker has also introduced several incentives to entice buyers, including a $5,000 retail cash bonus.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Hyundai

Hyundai
Hyundai IONIQ 5

Hyundai IONIQ 5
Hyundai IONIQ 6

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising