Hyundai EV sales heat up with record-breaking IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 US monthly figures

If you see more Hyundai EVs on the road, it’s not just you. Hyundai Motor North America reported its best-ever IONIQ 5 sales month in June, with the IONIQ 6 crossing the 1,000 mark for the first time.

Hyundai US EV sales rise in the second half of 2023

The South Korean automaker has been expanding its presence in North America for several years now, and as the market transitions to electric vehicles, Hyundai’s position has only improved.

Hyundai’s first dedicated EV, the IONIQ 5 electric SUV, was released in the US in May 2021. Based on Hyundai’s E-GMP electric car platform, the IONIQ 5 checks all the boxes with a bold exterior, premium-feeling interior, comfort, reliability, safety, and more.

After a successful first year on the market, Hyundai introduced its second dedicated all-electric model, the IONIQ 6 “electrified streamliner” sedan.

The IONIQ 6 debuted in the US this spring as one of the most aerodynamic and energy-efficient EVs on the market. With 361 EPA-est miles range and 140 MPGe combined, the IONIQ 6 SE Long Range RWD model is the top-rated EV on Fueleconomy.gov 2023 top ten list, ahead of the Lucid Air Pure and Lucid Air Touring.

According to Hyundai North America’s latest press release, the IONIQ 6 crossed the 1K sales mark for the first time, with 1,162 models sold in June.

Meanwhile, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 EV continues to see demand, with 3,136 units sold (+10% YOY) in June, its best sales month yet. Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor America, commented on the milestone, saying:

Our award-winning EV line-up continues to build momentum with the best all-time monthly sales for the IONIQ 5 and the first time with over a thousand units sold for the IONIQ 6.

Hyundai has sold 13,641 IONIQ 5 models so far this year, down from 13,692 through the first six months of 2022. IONIQ 6 sales total of 3,245 to date, with 3,023 in Q2 alone.

The news comes after EV makers Tesla and Rivian both crushed second-quarter 2023 expectations.

Hyundai is in the midst of building its first dedicated EV facility in North America. Construction began in October at its $5.5 billion new EV assembly and battery factories in Bryan County, Georgia.

To remain competitive in light of the IRA EV tax credit incentives, Hyundai has leaned into leasing. The automaker has also introduced several incentives to entice buyers, including a $5,000 retail cash bonus.