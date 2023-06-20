 Skip to main content

You can now buy a Hyundai IONIQ 6 for less than a Tesla Model 3

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Jun 20 2023 - 12:02 pm PT
22 Comments
Hyundai IONIQ 6 price

Which electric sedan would you buy? With Hyundai’s recent price cuts, the IONIQ 6 is now cheaper to buy than the Tesla Model 3. However, you might want to act fast. The deal ends on July 5, 2023.

Hyundai introduces new $5K IONIQ 6 price cut

According to a letter sent to Hyundai dealers last week (via Cars Direct), several IONIQ 6 trims are eligible for $5,000 in retail bonus cash.

On Hyundai’s website, the $5,000 featured cash offer applies to the SE Standard Range, SE, and SEL models. Meanwhile, Buyers of the premium IONIQ 6 Limited are eligible for a $2,000 cash offer (up from $1,000 previously). The promotion cannot be combined with any other offers.

The discount is available now through July 5, 2023. Hyundai is lowering the price by 33% compared to its previous $3,750 offering.

At $5,000 off, you could get your hands on a new IONIQ 6 (SE Standard Range) for around $37,715 (regular starting at $42,715). The promotion also applies to its first electric vehicle, the IONIQ 5 electric SUV.

Tesla Model 3
Tesla Model 3 Source: Tesla
Hyundai IONIQ 6 price
Hyundai IONIQ 6 (Source: Hyundai)

In comparison, the Tesla Model 3 starts at $40,240 on top of a new three months of free unlimited Supercharging offer.

electric sedanStarting pricePrice after
discount
Range
(EPA-est)		MPGe
(combined)
Hyundai IONIQ 6 SE
(Standard range )		$42,715$37,715240 mi135
Hyundai IONIQ 6 SE$45,500$40,500361 mi140
Hyundai IONIQ 6 SEL$47,700$42,500305 mi117
Tesla Model 3 RWD$40,240$40,240272 mi132
Hyundai IONIQ 6 vs Tesla Model 3 price

Keep in mind all Tesla Models, including the Model 3, now qualify for the $7,500 tax credit. Although it’s now a better time to buy the IONIQ 6, Hyundai is still offering a $7,500 lease incentive to remain competitive in lieu of the tax credit.

Hyundai IONIQ 6 price
Hyundai IONIQ 6 price
Hyundai IONIQ 6 price
Hyundai IONIQ 6 price
Hyundai IONIQ 6 price

On the other hand, Hyundai is slashing IONIQ 6 financing rates from 2.75% APR for 60 months to 1.49%. The automaker states:

Effective 6/14/2023 – 7/5/2023 Special Low 0.99% APR (up to 36 months) at $28 per $1,000 financed for qualified buyers. Special Low 0.99% APR (up to 48 months) at $21 per $1,000 financed for qualified buyers. 1.49% Annual Percentage Rate (APR) up to 60 months. 1.99% Annual Percentage Rate (APR) up to 72 months. APR financing available, subject to credit approval by Hyundai Motor Finance to very well qualified buyers and not available on balloon financing.

Compared to the previous 2.75% APR, this could amount to nearly $1,700 in savings on a four-year loan for a $45,000 car.

If you’re ready to buy you’re new Hyundai IONIQ 6 at a nearby dealer for a great price, you can use this link to reach out today.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Hyundai

Hyundai
Hyundai IONIQ 6

Hyundai IONIQ 6

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising