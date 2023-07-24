Porsche extends Formula E commitment for 2 years, in advance of season finale

Porsche will stay in Formula E for at least two more years than its original five-year commitment, extending through the 2025-2026 season. The news comes on the eve of Formula E’s ninth season finale, a doubleheader of two races happening this weekend in London.

Formula E is the FIA’s top-level electric open-wheel racing series with races around the world and is now in its ninth season.

Porsche originally joined the series in 2019 with a plan to stay in it for five years. But today, the company announced that it would stay for at least two more years, through the end of the series’ 12th season.

Porsche also currently supplies the safety car for the series, a Taycan Turbo S, which has been Formula E’s safety car since 2022.

The 2025/2026 season is the last season for the current “Gen 3” car, with Gen 4 in development for season 13 the next year. Porsche’s commitment does not extend into the Gen 4 era, but Porsche did today announce that it would be actively involved in the design of the Gen 4 car.

This raises the question of whether Porsche may commit to more than two years, as it plans to actively participate in the development of the next-generation car. So we may see another extension of this commitment in the future – but for now, Porsche’s commitment coincides with the end of this generation of cars.

Currently, Porsche is having its most successful year yet in Formula E, running second place in the Teams’ Championship going into the final round in London this weekend. Its previous best season ended in seventh place.

Envision Racing is in front of the pack with 253 points, with Porsche at 239, Jaguar at 228, and Avalanche Andretti, a Porsche customer team, at 218 points. The other seven teams are out of the championship running at this point.

The London ePrix, with two races occurring this weekend on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, is held at a unique indoor-outdoor track at ExCeL center in London. The race is now in its third year at this location and has provided some interesting and chaotic racing in the past – including a wet race in 2021, with cars going between wet and dry surfaces every lap, providing unique challenges for cars and drivers. To tune in to the race, check out Formula E’s “Ways to Watch” page for info on viewing in your territory.