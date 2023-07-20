 Skip to main content

North America’s largest electric bus charging center is now online

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Jul 20 2023 - 2:14 pm PT
electric bus charging

Electric bus and battery maker Proterra, bus dealer ABC Companies, and California utility PG&E have opened North America’s largest electric bus charging center.

The privately owned center sits on a 3.5-acre campus in Newark, California, right next to Fremont. It features 20 dual-cable EV chargers that are capable of charging up to 40 electric coaches. A Proterra spokesperson told Electrek that the chargers are “currently configured for 60 kW per dispenser.”

Service, delivery, training, and support are also on offer at the electric bus charging center for Van Hool’s e-buses, which are powered by Proterra’s batteries. ABC Companies is the parent company of Belgian-based Van Hool, and its e-buses stationed at the Newark center support Silicon Valley tech companies that run employee commuter programs.

Roman Cornell, CEO of ABC Companies, said, “As the largest passenger motorcoach and minibus dealer in North America, we are going beyond selling and supporting these vehicles, as we educate, demonstrate, and invest in zero emissions commercial transportation, to accelerate EV adoption.

“In under two years, over 20% of our motorcoach sales are now battery-electric vehicles … Therefore, ABC has chosen to invest strategically to support the vehicles already in operation.”

Michelle Lewis

Michelle Lewis is a writer and editor on Electrek

