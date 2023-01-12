Proterra rolls out its first EV battery on the US East Coast

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Jan 12 2023 - 8:42 am PT
2 Comments
Proterra EV batteries

Proterra’s new Powered 1 factory in Greer, South Carolina, has produced its first EV battery.

The Burlingame, California-based maker of electric buses, drive trains, and chargers for heavy-duty commercial vehicles is expected to begin deliveries of battery systems from its South Carolina factory in the first quarter of 2023.

Powered 1 has started production of drivetrains and other ancillary systems, such as high-voltage junction boxes, that are part of electric medium- and heavy-duty EVs.

Powered 1 is Proterra’s first battery production plant in the Eastern US with multiple gigawatt hours of annual production capacity planned at the factory. It’s Proterra’s third battery factory in the US.

Proterra has already created more than 100 new jobs at the 327,000-square-foot Greer factory, which it announced only a year ago. Proterra currently has a facility in Greenville, South Carolina, but batteries aren’t made there.

Proterra CEO Gareth Joyce said in a statement:

At full scale, we believe Powered 1 will be the largest battery manufacturing facility in the United States dedicated exclusively to electric commercial vehicles and we’re poised to meet the incredible opportunities that lie ahead for zero-emission transportation.

The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, where it performs much of its R&D and battery engineering. In December 2020, Proterra opened a battery factory in the same location as its EV bus manufacturing facility in metro Los Angeles.

Read more: Komatsu’s first electric mid-size hydraulic excavator packs a Proterra battery

Photos: Proterra

UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Lithium-ion battery

Lithium-ion battery
Proterra

Proterra

Author

Avatar for Michelle Lewis Michelle Lewis

Michelle Lewis is a writer and editor on Electrek and an editor on DroneDJ, 9to5Mac, and 9to5Google. She lives in White River Junction, Vermont. She has previously worked for Fast Company, the Guardian, News Deeply, Time, and others. Message Michelle on Twitter or at michelle@9to5mac.com. Check out her personal blog.

Michelle Lewis's favorite gear

MacBook Air

MacBook Air

Light, durable, quick: I'll never go back.

NordVPN

NordVPN

Because I don't want to wait for the best of British TV.