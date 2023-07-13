Check out Porsche’s retro-looking Vision 357 Speedster, a tribute to its first sports car

At its 30th anniversary at the Goodwood Festival of Speed (FOS), Porsche unveiled its Vision 357 Speedster concept. The all-electric retro-looking speedster is a sister model to the Porsche Vision 357, “a nod to the first Porsche model line.”

Porsche revealed its Vision 357 in January, 75 years after the 356 No. 1 Roadster became the first vehicle to bear the Porsche name.

The automaker calls the 356 “the dream of Ferry Porsche” and “the birth of the sports car brand.” Porsche’s Vision 357 brings the design into the modern day.

The Style Porsche Team was tasked with designing a sports car that Ferry Porsche would create if he was alive right now. In other words, “What would the dream of a sports car of Ferry Porsche might look like today?”

At its 30th anniversary at the Goodwood FOS, Porsche showed off a convertible version of the Vision 357. Michael Mauer, vice president of Style Porsche, said:

The Porsche Vision 357 is a nod to the first Porsche model line, Ferry Porsche’s dream sports car. And since the 356 has burned itself into the collective brand memory as both a convertible and a coupé, the same logic applies to the concept car: there can only be two.

Mauer continued to say that the new Speedster EV “demonstrates that even with fresh design genes, the Porshe DNA shines through.”



Porsche Vision 357 (top left) Vision 357 Speedster (bottom right) (Source: Porsche)

Meet the all-electric Porsche Vision 357 Speedster

The all-electric Vision 357 speedster is designed in tribute to the 356 but is based on the 718 GT4 e-Performance. As such, the electric motors and battery tech come from the Mission R, while the chassis is from the 718 GT4 Clubsport.

Although Porsche doesn’t share performance specs, we expect it would deliver the same over 1,000 hp (800 kW) in qualifying mode. As such, the Vision 357 Speedster should achieve 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 km/h) in under 2.5 seconds.

On the retro-inspired exterior, the model features a large “75,” in homage to the anniversary of the 356 Number 1 Roadster, with the years “1948” and “2023.”

The two grey tones are inspired by historic motorsport forerunners, which is complemented by Miami blue on the wrap-around front bonnet. The vertical grill pattern in the rear is another nod to Porsche’s first model.

In addition, Cameras have replaced the exterior mirrors featuring a new, aerodynamically optimized shape “reminiscent of wings.”

Porsche Vision 357 Speedster interior (source: Porsche)

The interior is reduced to essentials and is “fully tailored to the driver.” This includes a low-slung sporty seat position, a racing steering wheel, and an instrument cluster that “sits atop the steering column as a transparent surface.”

The entire dashboard is a carbon-weave finish, while the conventional glove box has been replaced with Miami blue straps in the upper right section to save weight.

Porsche says the Vision 357 Speedster was the “highlight at Goodwood.” After debuting the model at the event, the design study will be displayed at the 2023 Rennsport Reunion at the end of September.