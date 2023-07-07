Watch Tesla Cybertruck drift on ice in new winter testing footage

Tesla Cybertruck was spotted drifting on ice and testing its suspension in the snow as part of its latest winter testing in New Zealand.

The Cybertruck is arguably the most anticipated electric vehicle program to launch this year.

We, along with about 1.5 million reservation holders, have been following it closely to have an idea of when the first deliveries will happen and in what volume.

Tesla’s latest official comment on the timeline is a planned delivery event “around the end of Q3,” which would mean around the end of September 2023.

Electrek recently reported that Tesla told suppliers to be ready for Cybertruck release candidates in late August and production in early October.

There have been many signs of Tesla progressing toward production, including some images of the production in Gigafactory Texas.

Last month, Tesla was also spotted bringing a Cybertruck prototype to New Zealand’s winter testing grounds. This is believed to be one of the last steps before Tesla brings a new vehicle to production.

The electric pickup truck was spotted going through winter testing. We can even see the Cybertruck drift on ice:

And afterwards playing on the ice (with a tiny drift session 😅) pic.twitter.com/ybOMV5sUVQ — CybertruckNZ (@CybertruckNZ) July 7, 2023

The Cybertruck is expected to have impressive handling performance thanks to its rear-steering capability and active suspension.

Here’s more footage of the Cybertruck going through winter testing:

The camouflaged CT at SHPG playing in the snow. pic.twitter.com/A3dwtLVltp — CybertruckNZ (@CybertruckNZ) July 7, 2023

You might have issues seeing the Cybertruck in those videos due to its top-notch camouflage.

Lately, several Cybertruck prototypes were spotted with a camouflage wrap, which is standard practice for prototypes in the auto industry, but not for Tesla.

Tesla plans to bring the Cybertruck to production later this year and aims for a delivery event in September.