 Skip to main content

Watch Tesla Cybertruck drift on ice in new winter testing footage

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Jul 7 2023 - 8:09 am PT
23 Comments
Tesla Cybertruck ice winter testing

Tesla Cybertruck was spotted drifting on ice and testing its suspension in the snow as part of its latest winter testing in New Zealand.

The Cybertruck is arguably the most anticipated electric vehicle program to launch this year.

We, along with about 1.5 million reservation holders, have been following it closely to have an idea of when the first deliveries will happen and in what volume.

Tesla’s latest official comment on the timeline is a planned delivery event “around the end of Q3,” which would mean around the end of September 2023.

Electrek recently reported that Tesla told suppliers to be ready for Cybertruck release candidates in late August and production in early October.

There have been many signs of Tesla progressing toward production, including some images of the production in Gigafactory Texas.

Last month, Tesla was also spotted bringing a Cybertruck prototype to New Zealand’s winter testing grounds. This is believed to be one of the last steps before Tesla brings a new vehicle to production.

The electric pickup truck was spotted going through winter testing. We can even see the Cybertruck drift on ice:

The Cybertruck is expected to have impressive handling performance thanks to its rear-steering capability and active suspension.

Here’s more footage of the Cybertruck going through winter testing:

You might have issues seeing the Cybertruck in those videos due to its top-notch camouflage.

Lately, several Cybertruck prototypes were spotted with a camouflage wrap, which is standard practice for prototypes in the auto industry, but not for Tesla.

Tesla plans to bring the Cybertruck to production later this year and aims for a delivery event in September.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Cybertruck

Telsa Cybertruck will be released in 2021 with a…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger