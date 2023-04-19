Elon Musk announces timing for Tesla Cybertruck delivery event

Elon Musk announced that Tesla is planning to hold a Tesla Cybertruck delivery event at the “end of the third quarter.”

The Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most anticipated Tesla products and also one of the most delayed.

Now, it is finally going into production in the coming months, and Tesla gave an update on the production of the Cybertruck with the release of its Q1 2023 financial results today.

In a conference call following the release of the results, CEO Elon Musk made new comments announcing that Tesla plans to hold a “handover event,” which generally means the first deliveries of a new car, toward “the end of the third quarter.”

This would put the first Tesla Cybertruck deliveries around September 2023. It’s the most precise timing of Cybertruck deliveries that Tesla has released to date.

What to expect at the Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Event

Based on the launch of Tesla’s most recent models, especially the Model Y, we should expect Tesla to only deliver a few Cybertrucks during the delivery event, likely only to Tesla insiders, and we can expect months between the event and the start of deliveries to customers.

It all depends on how smoothly the production ramps happen.

Interestingly, Musk also said that Cybertruck reservation holders should expect to get an update on specs and pricing at that event at the end of Q3.

Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck four years ago, back in 2019, and the electric pickup truck has changed since.

Prices in the auto industry – especially in the electric vehicle market – have been quite volatile over the last four years, and Tesla has previously confirmed that Cybertruck pricing will not be the same as it was announced in 2019.

Tesla has been expected to release new specs and pricing for the Cybertruck for the last year, but now Musk said that it won’t happen until that delivery event in Q3.

In previous comments, Musk indicated that the Cybertruck would be available in a new top-of-the-line variant with quad motors rather than the tri-motor powertrain originally announced.

Other specs, configurations, and options are expected to be announced at the event.