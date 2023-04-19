Tesla gives Cybertruck update, shares new pictures of production, and more

Tesla has released an update on its Cybertruck production program and shared new pictures of the production line and testing.

There are many eyes on the Tesla Cybertruck production program. It is expected to have a significant long-term impact on the EV industry and the pickup truck market.

Most recently, Tesla has indicated that it plans to start production of the Cybertruck this summer and achieve volume production sometime next year.

With the release of its Q1 2023 financial results, Tesla has made a few new comments about the electric pickup truck. The automaker started with a statement confirming that Cybertruck production is still on track:

Equipment installation for Cybertruck production at Gigafactory Texas continued in Q1 and remains on track.

Tesla added that “Cybertruck factory tooling is on track,” and it is producing “Alpha versions.”

However, the automaker is not talking about the “summer” anymore. Instead, it mentions “later this year” in another comment in its Q1 2023 shareholder presentation:

Cybertruck remains on track to begin production later this year at Gigafactory Texas. In addition, we continue to make progress on our next generation platform.

Tesla also released the first official images of the Cybertruck production line in Texas:

A few pictures have leaked over the last few months, but Tesla seems to have made a lot of progress recently.

The automaker has also shared a picture of the Cybertruck going through winter testing:

This is also a good sign that the automaker is getting closer to starting production, as winter testing is one of the last steps of a new Tesla vehicle testing program.