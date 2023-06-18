 Skip to main content

Tesla Cybertruck lands in New Zealand for final winter testing

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Jun 18 2023 - 3:11 pm PT
1 Comment
Tesla Cybertruck Winter testing

A Tesla Cybertruck prototype was spotted arriving by plane in New Zealand – most likely for final winter testing of the electric pickup truck.

The Cybertruck is arguably the most anticipated electric vehicle program to launch this year.

We, along with about 1.5 million reservation holders, have been following it closely to have an idea of when the first deliveries will happen and in what volume.

Tesla’s latest official comment on the timeline is a planned delivery event “around the end of Q3,” which would mean around the end of September 2023.

Electrek recently reported that Tesla told suppliers to be ready for Cybertruck release candidates in late August and production in early October.

There have been many signs of Tesla progressing toward production, including some images of the production in Gigafactory Texas.

Now there’s another good sign: a Tesla Cybertruck prototype was seen being unloaded out of a plane at a New Zealand airport (via cybertruckownersclub.com):

While the vehicle is covered, it is pretty easy to recognize the electric pickup truck.

It’s also not exactly surprising to see the yet-to-enter-production vehicle in New Zealand, as Tesla has used local proving grounds for winter testing in the past.

Tesla primarily uses its own proving grounds in Alaska for winter testing, but when it’s summer in the Northern Hemisphere, the automaker uses the Southern Hemisphere Proving Grounds in New Zealand.

Tesla has already put the Cybertruck through winter testing in Alaska – pictured above, but now the vehicle is likely going to undergo final testing ahead of production.

The Cybertruck is expected to perform well in difficult snowy, and icy conditions thanks to up to 4 motors powering an all-wheel-drive system and rear-steering.

