Tesla plans for 375,000 Cybertrucks per year, will have release candidates by late August

Tesla is planning to produce 375,000 Cybertrucks per year and have release candidates by late August, according to communications they sent to suppliers.

The Cybertruck is arguably the most anticipated electric vehicle program to launch this year.

We, along with about 1.5 million reservation holders, have been following it closely to have an idea of when the first deliveries will happen and in what volume.

Tesla’s latest official comment on the timeline is a planned delivery event “around the end of Q3,” which would mean around the end of September 2023.

Recently, CEO Elon Musk also gave a Tesla Cybertruck production volume estimate at Tesla’s annual shareholders meeting. In his comment, he first said about 250,000 units per year, but the CEO also added that he believes it could be between 250,000 and 500,000 units a year.

Now, Electrek gets more details through communications that Tesla sent to suppliers for the Cybertruck program, which it calls “Project Everest,” internally and with suppliers.

Tesla has asked suppliers to plan to meet a base production volume of 375,000 Cybertrucks per year. For a base volume, it seems to be a bit more aggressive than what Musk communicated publicly at Tesla’s annual shareholder’s meeting, but Tesla has been frequently adjusting to target.

Earlier this year, it was about 100,000 units lower. Also, the number is planned for the production lines running at 85% efficiency. We also got some details on Cybertruck’s timeline for production.

According to communications to suppliers, Tesla is planning to have its first Cybertruck release candidates at the end of August.

Release candidates are built on the production line and are the last step before official start of production. Based on the current timeline, the official start of production is planned for early October.

It points to Tesla’s delivery event being only for employees and Tesla insiders, like it was for Tesla’s latest vehicle program to launch, the Model Y.