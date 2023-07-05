Quick Charge Podcast: July 7, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Electric customers report making as much as $150 a day
- Tesla breaks sales record held for 35 years in Iceland
- Tesla wants to pay you to drive its cars this summer
- Tesla changes its standard color, now Midnight Silver
- Toyota shareholders raise concerns over Tesla’s EV lead – Here’s the company’s response
- Create your own logo Cybertruck wrap for free
- Chevy Bolt EV carried GM’s electric sales in Q2, but they are still falling overall
- Stellantis reveals new electric SUV set to rival the Volvo EX30, starting under $40,000
- Stellantis reveals new EV platform for electric cars and SUVs, the first of four globally
- Volvo Cars EV sales surge, more than quadrupling in June
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments