Stellantis reveals new electric SUV set to rival the Volvo EX30, starting under $40,000

On Tuesday, Stellantis unveiled its latest electric SUV, the FIAT 600e, with up to 248 miles range (400 km) starting at under $40,000 (€36,490). The new compact electric SUV is set to compete against the upcoming Volvo EX30 in the lucrative crossover market.

The new 600e is the predecessor of the family-friendly Fiat 600 from the 1950s, the brand’s answer to the Volkswagen Beetle.

Fiat’s new compact electric SUV is a five-door vehicle with enough room for five passengers and “ample storage space in the interior.” At 4.17 meters long, the electric 600 will size up against the upcoming Volvo EX30 at 4.23 meters long in the surging small SUV market.

The compact SUV market is the fastest-growing segment in Europe right now as automakers look to meet higher demand.

Fiat says the new 600e is an ideal fit for both urban use and outdoor adventures. Powered by a 54 kWh lithium-ion battery, the 600e features up to 248 miles of range (600 km WLTP) and over 372 miles (600 km) in “purely urban operation.”

New FIAT 600e electric SUV (Source: Stellantis)

Meet the latest Stellantis electric SUV, FIAT’s new 600e

The Fiat 600e is based on Stellantis’s second-gen eCMP platform, sharing several components with the Jeep Avenger, which it will be built alongside in Poland.

The 156 hp (115 kW) electric motor enables 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in nine seconds. Drivers can choose from Eco, normal, and sport driving modes to fit their style.

The new electric SUV can also charge from 10% to 80% in less than 30 mins with a 100 kW quick charge rate.

Fiat 600e La Prima (right) & Fiat 600e RED (left) (Source: Stellantis)

Although the 600e is based on the older model, it features modern upgrades like a sleeker front and back end, LED front lights, and a chrome signature “600” badge.

With families in mind, the new Stellantis electric SUV features 15 liters of total storage compartment volume and 360 liters in the trunk, topping the Volvo EX30’s 318 liters.

The inside features 64-color combination ambient lighting, massaging front seats, and wireless charging. It also includes a 10.25-inch infotainment system and a 7-inch central instrument cluster.

Fiat is launching two models, the La Prima (shown above) and (RED), the base version (shown below), and orders will open Wednesday, July 5.

Under the Stellantis umbrella of brands that includes Jeep, RAM, Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Citroen, Peugeot, and more, FIAT currently has the brand’s top-selling EV model in Europe (through April 2023) in the Fiat 500e.

FIAT’s global CEO, Oliver Francois, says the brand will bring the 500e to the US next year as it looks to regain market share.

The company has not said whether or not the new 600e will make the trip overseas, but it could make sense to introduce a small SUV for the North American market. Until the official word is given, however, I wouldn’t get my hopes up.

Other Stellantis brands, including Jeep and RAM, are gearing up for their first EV launches in North America with the 2025 RAM 1500 REV electric truck and Jeep Recon and Wagoneer S.