Tesla changes its standard color, now Midnight Silver

Tesla has changed its standard paint color for the Model 3 and Model Y. Now everything but Midnight Silver is at least $1,000.

“Any customer can have a car painted any color that he wants so long as it is black,” that’s what Henry Ford supposedly said when asked why Ford was not offering different colors for the Model T.

When first launching the Model 3, Tesla only made a black color option standard and everything cost a $1,000 or more premium – sort of following in Ford’s footstep.

Much like Ford’s obsession with efficiency, Tesla also limited the option to streamline production.

Later, Tesla also eliminated some other paint options to increase production efficiency.

With so few colors and only black being included, it resulted in many Tesla vehicles being black as the automaker ramped up production.

After a few years of black being the only standard Tesla paint color, Tesla changed it to white in 2019.

It has now been years of white Tesla vehicles, but Tesla finally changed it today.

Tesla updated its online configurator for Model 3 and Model Y to make Midnight Silver the standard color:

For Model S and Model X, Tesla appears to be keeping white as the standard color for now.

Electrek’s Take

Honestly, it will be refreshing to see more silver Tesla vehicles

Four years of white Teslas, just as the automaker has ramped production to almost 500,000 units per quarter, has resulted in seas of white Tesla vehicles. You can literally spot half a dozen in 5 minutes in some big cities.

Hopefully, Tesla doesn’t let silver be the standard for as long as white, and they start to alternate more often.