 Skip to main content

Create your own logo Cybertruck wrap for free

Avatar for Seth Weintraub  | Jul 5 2023 - 9:59 am PT
6 Comments
Cybertruck-logo-electrek

LiveSurface, a high-quality design visualization Mac app, is launching an offer that Tesla Cybertruck wrap fans and fleet owners are likely to find very appealing – a free mockup of BYODesigns applied to the Cybertruck.

As reported by 9to5Mac, LiveSurface has just launched the next-generation version of their app which now allows users to mock up designs on any surface, with drag and drop ease.

As a free promotion, LiveSurface is providing Electrek readers with access to the Cybertruck mockup free of charge for the next month, providing an excellent opportunity to individuals and fleet managers to craft something truly unique for this unconventional EV before it’s available for purchase.

Tesla’s Cybertruck has a stainless steel exterior, so you won’t be able to paint on it. However, Tesla and others have said that wraps are going to be a popular way to differentiate the Cybertruck.

Even if you don’t plan on ordering a Cybertruck, the LiveSurface tool is a great way to mockup your logo on what is likely to become the most talked about vehicle design of the decade.

Head over to LiveSurface to download the app (for macOS 12+ only), and start exploring your Cybertruck fantasy designs today. (Here’s ours!)

Link up your best designs in the comments, and we might offer a prize for the best. 😉

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Cybertruck

Telsa Cybertruck will be released in 2021 with a…

Author

Avatar for Seth Weintraub Seth Weintraub

Publisher and Editorial Director of the 9to5/Electrek sites. Tesla Model 3, X and Chevy Bolt owner…5 ebikes and counting

Seth Weintraub's favorite gear

Tesla Model S or X $100 Supercharging with this link

Aerovironment Turbo cord