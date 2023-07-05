Create your own logo Cybertruck wrap for free

LiveSurface, a high-quality design visualization Mac app, is launching an offer that Tesla Cybertruck wrap fans and fleet owners are likely to find very appealing – a free mockup of BYODesigns applied to the Cybertruck.

As reported by 9to5Mac, LiveSurface has just launched the next-generation version of their app which now allows users to mock up designs on any surface, with drag and drop ease.

As a free promotion, LiveSurface is providing Electrek readers with access to the Cybertruck mockup free of charge for the next month, providing an excellent opportunity to individuals and fleet managers to craft something truly unique for this unconventional EV before it’s available for purchase.

Tesla’s Cybertruck has a stainless steel exterior, so you won’t be able to paint on it. However, Tesla and others have said that wraps are going to be a popular way to differentiate the Cybertruck.

Even if you don’t plan on ordering a Cybertruck, the LiveSurface tool is a great way to mockup your logo on what is likely to become the most talked about vehicle design of the decade.

Head over to LiveSurface to download the app (for macOS 12+ only), and start exploring your Cybertruck fantasy designs today. (Here’s ours!)

Link up your best designs in the comments, and we might offer a prize for the best. 😉