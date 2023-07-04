 Skip to main content

Tesla wants to pay you to drive its cars this summer

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Jul 4 2023 - 7:48 am PT
7 Comments
tesla autopilot safety hero

Tesla is going on a hiring spree for drivers this summer with the goal of “capturing high-quality data that will contribute to the improvement of vehicle performance.”

When it comes to Autopilot and Full Self-Driving package features, people often say that Tesla’s own paying customers are the testers, and that’s mostly true, but the automaker also does plenty of internal testing.

The automaker has always highlighted its data collection from its fleet of millions of vehicles as one of its main advantages in autonomous vehicles.

But recently, Tesla seems to be increasingly relying on internal testing.

We have reported on Tesla occasionally hiring test drivers, but now the automaker is going on a hiring spree for dozens of “Seasonal Vehicle Operators” around North America for a few months of testing.

Tesla writes in the job description:

We are looking for a highly motivated self-starter to join our vehicle data collection team. The Vehicle Operator role is responsible for capturing high quality data that will contribute to the improvement of our vehicles  performance. This role requires a high level of flexibility, attention to detail, and ability to work in a fast-paced dynamic environment. Day/night shift positions available.  

This is an at-will, temporary position. The assignment is expected to last 3 months. 

As the automaker mentions, the job is only for three months. It doesn’t require any education level, but you need “a clean driving record, safe driving habits, and a minimum of 4 years of licensed driving experiences.”

Tesla has recently added Seasonal Vehicle Operator postings in all of those locations in the US:

  • Elgin, Illinois
  • Brooklyn Park, Minnesota
  • Draper, Utah
  • Austin, Texas
  • Denver, Colorado
  • Bellevue, Washington
  • Marina Del Rey, California
  • Miami, Florida
  • Boynton Beach, Florida
  • Roswell, Georgia
  • Brooklyn, New York
  • Tempe, Arizona
  • Farmer’s Branch, Texas
  • Peabody, Massachusetts

The company also added a few postings in Canada:

  • Richmond Hill, Ontario
  • Mississauga, Ontario
  • Saint Bruno, Quebec

According to Glassdoor, Tesla pays between $20 and $29 an hour for the job.

