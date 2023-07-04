Fisker teases best look at the Ronin super GT to date, says it anticipates 600 miles of range

Fresh off the first US deliveries of its flagship SUV, the Ocean, the EV automaker’s chairman and CEO teased its third model on social media – a convertible GT called the Fisker Ronin. We still don’t know much about this EV yet (Fisker still needs to deliver a model before this one), but we do know the automaker is planning to deliver BIG range, and shared our best look of the super GT below.

In May of 2022, six months before officially kicking off production of its first model – the Ocean, Fisker announced plans for a third model called “Project Ronin.” Like the PEAR model that will eventually precede it (originally teased as “Project PEAR”), Fisker is trying to bring varying EV styles to market compared to its first SUV, designed with a uniqueness Henrik Fisker is known for.

Although the Ocean kicked off production last fall, deliveries didn’t begin until this past May, starting in Denmark and Germany. The automaker is hailing its new SUV as the lowest (published) carbon footprint for its class.

Just recently, the Fisker Oceans made their first trek overseas to US customers in California. On the nation’s Independence Day, its chairman and CEO posted the clearest look yet at the Fisker Ronin GT. Check it out.

Credit: Henrik Fisker/Instagram

Fisker Ronin looks sleek, but we still don’t know much

Henrik Fisker posted the image of the Ronin GT to his personal Instagram account this morning with the following caption:

Fisker Ronin, All Electric super GT! Reveal August 3rd! Super fast & space for 5! The ultimate long distance Grand Touring car with anticipated range of 600 miles!

600 miles?!? Big if true, but we’ve been hurt before. This is our latest tidbit of details surrounding the EV inspired by the chase scenes in the motion picture Ronin. Other than that we basically only knew that Fisker was working to deliver the longest range of any production EV on the market.

Yep, 600 miles would certainly do it and would make Lucid Motor’s 520 miles of all-electric range on the Air Dream Edition look like child’s play. We’ll believe it when we see it, but that’s a pretty impressive target to aim for nonetheless.

Other details we currently know about Ronin is that it will feature a battery pack integrated within its own structure, similar to the Tesla Model Y and will feature “unique doors for better ingress and egress and a luxurious, sustainable vegan interior that plots a new, advanced design direction,” per Henrik Fisker last year.

Last we heard, production of the Ronin GT was expected to begin in the second half of 2024, but we will see if that is still the case when we get the full reveal from Fisker on August 3. Stay tuned!