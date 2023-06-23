Fisker finally kicks off first US Ocean deliveries, where else but California

Two and a half years after beginning development of its flagship EV, the Ocean, Fisker Inc. is delivering it to its first US customers. As a Southern California-based automaker selling an EV named after the water it’s headquartered near, it is quite on-brand that the first US deliveries of the Fisker Ocean begin in the Golden State. Here’s the latest.

Shortly after its rebirth as Fisker Inc. ($FSR), the American automaker began teasing an all-electric SUV focused on sustainability and a distinctive design, like the company logo – inspired by the ocean.

Over the past two-plus years, we’ve followed Fisker’s progress, through thick and thin, alongside its contract manufacturing partner Magna International. This past November, Fisker and Magna Steyr commenced Ocean production in Austria on time, as promised.

Although production was underway, it would be months before we saw any Fisker Ocean deliveries and even longer before those EVs made their way overseas to the US. By the end of Q1, only two Oceans had been delivered, beginning with a customer in Denmark in early May.

Fisker quickly followed up with a delivery in Germany – of which CEO Henrik Fisker snagged for himself. Although the numbers were limited, it was exciting to see Ocean EV deliveries reaching customers, but we couldn’t help but wonder when the US automaker was gonna bring its first model home.

By early June, the public was informed that arrival of the first Fisker Oceans to the US was imminent and beginning today, a select group of reservation holders in California will be receiving expedited deliveries.

The Ocean SUVs on display at a recent car show in Beverly Hills / Credit: Fisker Inc/Twitter

Fisker begins US deliveries of Ocean One Launch Editions

Beginning this morning at is headquarters in Manhattan Beach, California, Fisker Inc. will begin deliveries of 22 Ocean One Launch Edition SUVs. This is hands down the largest pack of Ocean deliveries to date, which is expected to continue in the US throughout the summer.

The American automaker explained that these initial 22 Launch Editions were expedited from Austria to Southern California, where the customers who paid over $69,000 each for their new Ocean can familiarize themselves with the SUV first hand, alongside Fisker’s product specialists. Company chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker spoke to today’s milestone:

We have been waiting for this moment ever since we started the development of the Fisker Ocean in October 2020. As a California-based company, we are thrilled that our first US customers are finally getting behind the wheel of the Fisker Ocean and will experience its innovative features, class-leading 360-mile range, and highest levels of sustainability. We’re grateful our customers have been patient with us as we dealt with a longer-than-expected certification period earlier this year, and we’re happy their patience is now starting to be rewarded.

The Fisker Ocean One recently garnered an EPA-certified range of 360 miles thanks to a 113 kWh battery pack. Looking ahead, Fisker will continue Ocean deliveries in the US and Europe while it gears up to establish a production footprint and sales presence in China as well.