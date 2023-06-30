Use a 4-pack of smart dimmer switches to save energy this summer at under $63 in New Green Deals

While we might all know the energy saving benefits of smart switches and how they can automate your home’s lighting to turn off whenever you leave, have you ever considered the benefits of what dimmers can offer? Well, today we’re taking a look at a 4-pack of smart Wi-Fi dimmer switches which can not only automate turning your lights on or off, but also the brightness. We break down all the benefits of how this can help save you energy down below, especially since we’re tracking the best price of the year on this 4-pack of smart switches at under $63. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Use these smart dimmer switches to save energy this summer

Treatlife Official (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer Switches for $62.68 shipped. With a normal going rate of $74, today’s deal comes in at over $11 in savings and knocks 15% off the regular price. In fact, it’s a match for the best deal we’ve seen in over a year, with the last time it fell any further being back in April of 2022. This discount also makes the smart dimmer switches under $17 each to outfit your home.

If you ever leave the house without turning the lights out, then these smart switches are perfect for you. Treatlife’s switches will help save some electricity throughout the day but letting you program them to automatically turn the lights off whenever you leave the house. But, that’s not only way these switches can save you money. Being a dimmer switch, whenever you use compatible light bulbs you can turn the brightness down as low as you want. Where this comes in handy is only turning the lights on at 10% brightness at night as to not have them too high. A side benefit to dimming the illumination each bulb outputs is the fact that the lights will use less electricity when dimmed, too. Add to that voice control as well as smartphone access and you have a slew of well-rounded features, making these smart switches a great choice for saving some cash and enjoying some home automation this summer.

Save $350 or more on Anker’s latest PowerHouse 767 GaNPrime power station from $1,649

Earlier this month, Anker launched its new Solix brand, retrofitting its existing portable power stations and solar panels into a distinct subbrand. Today, we’re seeing some discounts go live across the lineup, all of which come headlined by the PowerHouse 767 GaNPrime power station at $1,649 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Today’s offer lands at $350 off the usual $1,999 going rate. This had originally launched at $2,199, and is now landing with some extra savings to hit the second-best discount yet. It comes within $50 of the all-time low, too. Living up to its status as Anker’s most full-featured power station so far, the new PowerHouse 767 arrives centered around a massive 2,048Wh internal battery. Backed by GaNPrime charging tech, this unit can also handle dishing out 2,400W of power from its 12 different charging options. There’s notably an RC port to go alongside four full AC outlets, three USB-C outputs, USB-A, and a pair of car outlets. We breakdown what to expect in our coverage from back in December, too.

As we detailed back in December, Anker’s power station also comes supplemented with some add-on gear to help extend its battery life or just refuel away from home. Leaning into the off-grid nature, the dual 200W solar panel bundle kicks things off and is on sale for $2,499. This is down from its usual $3,099 going rate in order to deliver a new all-time low at $100 below our previous mention. Then for some extended runtime, the Anker PowerHouse 767 also comes packaged with one of the 760 Expansion Batteries for $2,599. This set would normally run you $3,299 and is also at an all-time low, beating the previous discount by an extra $100, as well. Just don’t forget to clip the on-page coupon for either of these offerings.

Juiced Bikes’ RipCurrent S is the perfect summer riding companion

Juiced Bikes is currently clearing out old stock of the RipCurrent S e-bike for $1,649 shipped with the code RIDE50 at checkout. Regularly $2,399, the other colorways are discounted to $1,899 right now and today’s deal beats our last mention from early this month by an additional $200. That marks today’s deal a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a way to travel the city this summer without using any gas or oil, then then RipCurrent S e-bike is a great way to do just that. With the ability to hit speeds of up to 28 MPH, and ride for as long as 70 miles (or more in some scenarios), then you can easily take the e-bike to or from work with ease.

Are you ready to ditch the car and enjoy a greener commute this summer? Well, this e-bike is a great way to do just that. The battery can, of course, be charged from a standard wall outlet. But, you can also use the deals below to have a true off-grid experience. So, if you value not relying on the grid, which can be powered by fossil fuels, then an e-bike is a great alternative than your car. The battery, like we said, can deliver 70 or more miles of range per charge, which means you can go over 30 miles to work and then make the same distance back. Whenever you get home, just plug the battery into a standard 110V wall outlet to recharge and you’ll be ready to go. Learn more about the Juiced RipCurrent S e-bike in our previous coverage.

