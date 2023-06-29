Juiced Bikes’ RipCurrent S e-bike with 70-mile range has never sold for less at $1,649 ($750 off) in New Green Deals

While we frequently write about e-bike deals, right now we’re seeing a pretty notable discount with $750 in savings attached. Juiced Bikes is a pretty well-known brand around here, and you’ll find that the RipCurrent S is currently being cleared out in certain colorways. Originally $2,399, and on sale for $1,899 in most colors, you can pick up the closeout model for $1,649 right now which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at a full $750 off. This e-bike delivers the ability to ride for 70+ miles on a single charge, as well as hit top speeds of up to 28 MPH, all without any gas or oil. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Juiced Bikes’ RipCurrent S is the perfect summer riding companion

Juiced Bikes is currently clearing out old stock of the RipCurrent S e-bike for $1,649 shipped with the code RIDE50 at checkout. Regularly $2,399, the other colorways are discounted to $1,899 right now and today’s deal beats our last mention from early this month by an additional $200. That marks today’s deal a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a way to travel the city this summer without using any gas or oil, then then RipCurrent S e-bike is a great way to do just that. With the ability to hit speeds of up to 28 MPH, and ride for as long as 70 miles (or more in some scenarios), then you can easily take the e-bike to or from work with ease.

Are you ready to ditch the car and enjoy a greener commute this summer? Well, this e-bike is a great way to do just that. The battery can, of course, be charged from a standard wall outlet. But, you can also use the deals below to have a true off-grid experience. So, if you value not relying on the grid, which can be powered by fossil fuels, then an e-bike is a great alternative than your car. The battery, like we said, can deliver 70 or more miles of range per charge, which means you can go over 30 miles to work and then make the same distance back. Whenever you get home, just plug the battery into a standard 110V wall outlet to recharge and you’ll be ready to go. Learn more about the Juiced RipCurrent S e-bike in our previous coverage.

Jackery’s all-new Explorer 3000 Pro power station sees first discount to $2,599 (Save $200)

Earlier this spring, Jackery launched one of its latest power stations. Arriving with the brand’s largest battery capacity to date, the new Explorer 3000 Pro brings all the energy you could need to your campsite, tailgate, or at-home power outage plan. Now it’s on sale for one of the first times. Courtesy of the official Jackery Amazon storefront, the new Explorer 3000 Pro is seeing its first post-launch discount to $2,599 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. This is $200 below the usual $2,799 going rate that it has sold for since launching in April. It comes within $80 of the all-time low, which was set as part of a limited pre-order offer back in March. All of that makes it the second-ever discount and the only chance to save on Amazon.

All centered around a massive 3,024kWh internal battery, this portable power station is one of the most capable on the market. Jackery backs its new Explorer 3000 Pro with a portable design that rests the battery on a pair of wheels with a fold out handle at the top for easily transporting around the campsite, or anywhere else for that matter. It can dish out 3,000W of power from one of its versatile ports, which include four full AC outlets alongside a pair of 100W USB-C ports and two USB-A slots. There’s also a 12V DC outlet as well as a larger RV hookup. Our launch coverage details everything else you should know, as well.

Also seeing some savings today, anyone in the market for a truly off-grid setup will want to check out the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro instead. This bundle includes the recently-refreshed Explorer 2000 Pro alongside a single SolarSaga solar panel. It’s now down to $1,699 on Amazon after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon, delivering $500 in savings along the way. Jackery’s Explorer 2000 Pro arrives as one of the brand’s most capable portable power stations yet with a 2160Wh output. Its three AC outlets come backed by dual USB-A as well as a pair of 100W USB-C ports for topping off smartphones, MacBooks, and other gadgets. So whether you’re looking for a tailgate companion through the end of the year to power heaters and the like, or just want some extra power on-hand in case of emergencies, this power station and its companion solar panel has you covered.

While not more capable than the lead deal, Jackery does have a newer solution on the market. Just revealed earlier this month, the new Explorer 2000 Plus is the brand’s first portable power station that will be making the switch over to LFP batteries. The transition carries with it a more reliable design that is also more efficient, and in this specific case, comes centered around a 2kWh internal battery. I’ve been using this power station around the apartment for the past few weeks, and have to say that I am certainly appreciating having this much power on-hand. Everything else you need to know is detailed in our launch coverage.

Jackery’s SolarSaga 200W portable solar panel now $140 off

Jackery’s official Amazon storefront is offering its SolarSaga 200W Portable Solar Panel for $559 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $699, today’s deal comes in with a full $140 off the normal going rate and is the first discount we’ve seen in months here. It’s also a new 2023 low that we’ve tracked, as the last mention was just over $559 back in April.

Designed to power your on-the-go lifestyle, this solar panel can collapse when not being used, and is ready to deploy in minutes. The solar panel can output up to 200W of power, which means that on a good day with five full hours of sun, you’ll get 1kW of electricity. This is enough to power your entire campsite with 500W of power and then deliver another 500W of power to keep an external battery charging, like the new Explorer 2000 power stations that launched earlier this month. It connects to your portable power stations through its included DC cable, and can also be hooked up to other battery chargers as well. The solar panel itself is waterproof, meaning it’s ready to be left out in the rain without worrying that it’ll get damaged. And, you can string multiple panels together to get even more power every day. For example, three of these could deliver up to 3kW of electricity to your off-grid setup in a single five hour period. Of course, it helps you to be less reliant on the grid as well since you’ll be generating your own electricity, which is always a good thing.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the Juiced Bikes RipCurrent S e-bike on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the Juiced Bikes RipCurrent S e-bike on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.