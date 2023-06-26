Program four meross Wi-Fi smart plugs to save energy this summer at $4.50 each, now $18 in New Green Deals

If you’re looking to save some money this summer, then leveraging some smart plugs is a great way to do just that. With the ability to program a smart plug to turn on and off on a schedule, as well as make them react to things like leaving or returning home, it can help save energy this summer as well as later on in the year come winter. Today, we tracked down a deal on a 4-pack of meross Wi-Fi smart plugs for $18, which makes them just $4.50 each and marks a 2023 low that we’ve tracked. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also

Automate your home with four Wi-Fi smart plugs

The official meross Amazon storefront is offering a 4-pack of its Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $18.06 with the code WB5I4E5Z at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally going for $26, today’s deal comes in at $8 off the typical going rate and marks the best price we’ve seen this year for the kit. Designed to make your home smarter and more energy efficient, these smart plugs come in at just $4.50 each, making them also pretty budget-friendly too.

These smart plugs can help save you cash in several ways. For instance, you can use a smart plug like this to automate things like lights, heaters, or fans around your home. Through the meross app, or paired to Assistant/Alexa for voice controls or smart home automations, you can program the plugs to turn on or off on a schedule. Rated for 15A/1,800W of power draw, one of the biggest ways this can save you cash is in the winter with heaters or in the summer with fans, like we already mentioned. Through some smart home platforms, you can completely automate a system like this to only turn the plug on when the room’s temperature falls above or below a certain degree, and kick it back off once it’s back to temp. This automates your climate control as well as keeps things from running when it’s unnecessary. Add to that the fact that you’re getting four smart plugs here, and that you can do this in multiple areas of your home, and this is a bargain for what you’ll get.

Rare deal drops Rachio’s 12-zone Wi-Fi smart sprinkler controller to new low of $125

Through the end of the day, Woot is offering the Rachio 3 12-zone Wi-Fi Smart Sprinkler Controller for $124.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. You’d typically spend $200 for this same sprinkler controller at Costco, and overall, this is a pretty rare discount. We often see the 8- and 16-zone controllers drop in price, with the last sale being back in May at $128 for the 8-zone model. The Rachio 3 takes just about any sprinkler system and makes it smart, adding compatibility with most of the modern smart home platforms, including Alexa and Assistant. You’ll also be able to check in on, change settings, and start watering from a mobile app as well. Rachio doesn’t just bring voice control to your sprinkler system, but also helps you save money and water. This comes from the brand’s “weather intelligence plus” which will automatically skip “unnecessary watering” thanks to rain, wind, freeze, and other skip functions.

EGO’s new 10-inch cordless electric pole saw now $100 off

Amazon is offering the EGO 10-Inch Telescopic LED Cut Line Indicator Pole Saw Kit on sale for $299 shipped. Down $100 from its normal $399 going rate, today’s deal clocks in at the first discount that we’ve tracked all-time on this specific bundle. While we’ve seen many pole saws on sale before, this one sets itself apart from the pack by offering an LED cut line indicator. This will let you see exactly where the chain will cut even in darker environments like under a shade tree canopy.

The telescoping carbon fiber shaft of EGO’s cordless electric pole saw goes out up to 16 feet and is even covered by a lifetime warranty. Pair that with the 10-inch bar with a 1/4-inch chain and you’ll have an easy way to trim trees outside your home. The aforementioned cut line indicator will ensure you know exactly where on the branch is being cut, too. Add to that the tool-free chain tensioning system, quick-adjust handle, and shoulder strap, and you have a solid pole saw for your needs. Then, when you consider the fact that there’s no gas or oil mixtures required thanks to the electric motor and 2.5Ah battery. Plus, EGO gives you a 5-year tool and 3-year battery warranty with the purchase to give you peace of mind for years to come.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the Wi-Fi smart plugs on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the Wi-Fi smart plugs on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.