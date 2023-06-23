EGO’s latest 10-inch cordless electric pole saw with LED cut indicator sees first sale at $299 ($100 off) in New Green Deals

While cordless electric pole saws aren’t all that new, EGO went in a new direction with its latest 10-inch model. Delivering 16 feet of reach with its carbon fiber pole, you’ll not only get a lifetime warranty on the pole itself, but also five years on the tool and three years on the battery. There’s now an LED cut line indicator on the back of the unit right behind the bar and chain to let you know exactly where it’s cutting even under a thick tree canopy. Add to that the fact that no gas or oil mixture is needed, and you have a solid yard tool to help keep your trees nice and trimmed. Right now, the pole saw is on sale for $299, which saves $100 from its normal going rate, marks the first price drop we’ve seen, and also is the all-time low too. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also

EGO’s new 10-inch cordless electric pole saw now $100 off

Amazon is offering the EGO 10-Inch Telescopic LED Cut Line Indicator Pole Saw Kit on sale for $299 shipped. Down $100 from its normal $399 going rate, today’s deal clocks in at the first discount that we’ve tracked all-time on this specific bundle. While we’ve seen many pole saws on sale before, this one sets itself apart from the pack by offering an LED cut line indicator. This will let you see exactly where the chain will cut even in darker environments like under a shade tree canopy.

The telescoping carbon fiber shaft of EGO’s cordless electric pole saw goes out up to 16 feet and is even covered by a lifetime warranty. Pair that with the 10-inch bar with a 1/4-inch chain and you’ll have an easy way to trim trees outside your home. The aforementioned cut line indicator will ensure you know exactly where on the branch is being cut, too. Add to that the tool-free chain tensioning system, quick-adjust handle, and shoulder strap, and you have a solid pole saw for your needs. Then, when you consider the fact that there’s no gas or oil mixtures required thanks to the electric motor and 2.5Ah battery. Plus, EGO gives you a 5-year tool and 3-year battery warranty with the purchase to give you peace of mind for years to come.

WORX delivers a more capable electric mower with its Nitro 80V 21-inch model at $698

We’ve seen a lot of electric lawn mower discounts go live throughout the spring and even some off-season savings back over the winter. But if you’ve needed something a bit more capable to help tame your unruly lawn and those price cuts just didn’t do it for you, Amazon is stepping in to deliver a notable price cut on the WORX Nitro 80V 21-inch electric mower. Dropping from the usual $800 going rate for the first time since March, today’s offer lands at $698 shipped. Those $102 in savings deliver the first offer in months and the third-best price of the year. This WORX electric lawn mower is said to deliver gas-like power without all of the fossil fuel usage. It comes centered around the brand’s 80V ecosystem, powering the brushless motor with four of its 5Ah Pro batteries. There’s a 21-inch cutting deck to pair with a self-propelled form-factor backed by rear wheel drive, an adjustable height to pick from seven different positions, and dual mulching or bagging capabilities.



Charge your EV with Amazon Basics’ Level 2 power station

Amazon is currently offering its Amazon Basics Level 2 32A EV Charging Station for $291.63 shipped. Down from a normal rate of up to $612, it’s fell in price a few times this year down to $315 in February and then $365 this month. Outside of that, today’s deal actually comes in with at least 20% in savings and is actually up to 52% below its normal rate. This sale also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. For further comparison, we did see the 18-foot model fall as low as $153.50 back in April. If you have an EV at home and are tired of using a standard 110V outlet to charge, this is a great way to remedy that.

As a level 2 charging station, you’ll find 240V 32A capacity here with an attached 25-foot cable to plug into your EV at home. Amazon Basics says that it’ll add around 25 miles of range per hour, which adds up to 200 miles of range if plugged in for eight hours overnight. This is up to six times faster than a standard wall outlet, and the hardwired station can be installed either indoors or outside, making it convenient to use whether you have a garage or not. It doesn’t need a plug or outlet either, as you just directly wire the system into your panel for it to get power. So, if you’re looking for a way to charge at home, then this is about as budget-friendly as it gets from a name brand with fast speeds.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the EGO cordless electric pole saw on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the EGO cordless electric pole saw on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.