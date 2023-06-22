Amazon Basics’ level 2 32A EV charger delivers 25 miles of range per hour at new low of $291.50 in New Green Deals

Are you still using a 110V outlet to charge your EV at home? It’s time to change that. With Amazon Basics’ level 2 32A charging station, you’ll get a 25-foot cord that’s ready to power any attached EV with or without an adapter. The J1772 plug is compatible with most EVs on the market from the factory, and those that aren’t can use a simple adapter to charge. It’ll add about 25 miles of range per hour to your EV, which gives you 200 miles of driving when charged for eight hours overnight. On sale right now for $291.50, this level 2 EV charger from Amazon is down to a new all-time low and at least 20% off its normal going rate. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Amazon is currently offering its Amazon Basics Level 2 32A EV Charging Station for $291.63 shipped. Down from a normal rate of up to $612, it’s fell in price a few times this year down to $315 in February and then $365 this month. Outside of that, today’s deal actually comes in with at least 20% in savings and is actually up to 52% below its normal rate. This sale also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. For further comparison, we did see the 18-foot model fall as low as $153.50 back in April. If you have an EV at home and are tired of using a standard 110V outlet to charge, this is a great way to remedy that.

As a level 2 charging station, you’ll find 240V 32A capacity here with an attached 25-foot cable to plug into your EV at home. Amazon Basics says that it’ll add around 25 miles of range per hour, which adds up to 200 miles of range if plugged in for eight hours overnight. This is up to six times faster than a standard wall outlet, and the hardwired station can be installed either indoors or outside, making it convenient to use whether you have a garage or not. It doesn’t need a plug or outlet either, as you just directly wire the system into your panel for it to get power. So, if you’re looking for a way to charge at home, then this is about as budget-friendly as it gets from a name brand with fast speeds.

Google’s latest Nest Smart Thermostat hits new $50 low in Geek Squad Cert. Refurb condition

Best Buy is offering the Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Nest Smart Thermostat for $49.99 shipped. Originally $129, and going for $100 on sale at Amazon right now, today’s deal comes in at $50 below our last new condition mention and beats our previous refurbished deal by an additional $5. That makes today’s discount a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While typically smart thermostats can cost a pretty penny and run for $100 or more most of the time, this is your chance to score one at a relative bargain.

This smart thermostat is compatible with most AC and heat systems as it works without a C wire in most homes. A great addition to any home over the summer, you’ll find that this smart thermostat can turn the AC up whenever you leave the house for work and ensure it’s properly conditioned before you return. Add to that smartphone and voice control, as well as having the reverse ability for automatic climate in the winter, and you have a full package of energy-saving capabilities here. And, in an expected move, the Nest Thermostat recently got updated with Matter integration back in April, bringing HomeKit compatibility into the mix. Ships with a 90-day warranty. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more.

Segway’s flagship electric SuperScooter GT2 sees $700 summer discount to $3,300 low

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on Segway’s latest flagship electric scooter. The new SuperScooter GT2 first hit the scene last fall as one of the most impressive EVs of its category on the market, and now it’s even more impressive at an Amazon all-time low. Courtesy of the retailer, the new Segway SuperScooter GT2 sells for $3,299.99 shipped. Down from $4,000, you’re looking at a new low that’s $700 off. It’s $200 under our last mention from April, and one of the first chances in 2023 to save.

Segway’s new SuperScooter GT2 arrives centered around a more capable design with 6,000W 2-wheel drive motor system. There’s a massive 1,512Wh battery that powers the experience, which allows you to hit up to 43.5 MPH top speeds while accelerating from 0 to 30 MPH in just under 4 seconds. That pairs with a 55.9-mile range, integrated transparent OLED display in-between the handlebars, suspension system for a smoother ride, and dual hydraulic disc brakes.

For comparison, Segway’s other flagship SuperScooter, the GT1, still manages to sell for less than the lead deal. It may clock in at retail price, but is still $500 less than the higher-end model above. It now sells for $2,800 on Amazon, delivering much of the same design along the way. There are some trade-offs for the more affordable price, like a 3,000W motor that can only travel 43 miles on a single charge. But if you need a less capable way to get around the neighborhood or want to fully embrace EV tech this summer, the SuperScooter GT1 is still up to the task with 37 MPH top speeds.

