Prep your yard for summer with WORX’s 14-inch corded electric chainsaw at $50 in New Green Deals

Are you getting ready to overhaul the yard for summer? Well, if you have palm trees (or any other trees) around the yard that need some trimming this year, then a chainsaw is the perfect tool for the job. While we’ve had gas-powered chainsaws for years, it might be time for you to finally go electric with this WORX corded 14-inch 8A model that’s on sale for $50 right now. Coming in at 29% off, this electric chainsaw has some nice features like tool-free chain swapping, an auto-tensioning system, and much more. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

WORX’s 14-inch corded chainsaw needs no gas or oil

Amazon is offering the WORX 14-inch Corded 8A Electric Chainsaw for $49.70 shipped. Normally costing $70 at Amazon, you’ll find that today’s deal saves you 29% from the regular going rate. Not only that, but it marks the best price that we’ve seen in well over a year. The last time it went for less was back in January of 2022 when it hit $38. Perfect for trimming trees around your property this summer, you’ll find that this corded electric chainsaw has a lot of benefits over older and more traditional gas counterparts.

For starters, this WORX chainsaw will be much lighter since there’s no gas engine to lug around here. Simply plug the chainsaw into an extension cord and you’ll be ready to go. There’s no ripcord to pull, and no motor oil to change. Just pull the trigger and you’ll be ready to go. WORX’s chainsaw also has an auto-tensioning chain system and you can even swap out the chain tool-free when it comes time to change it up. Plus, the large 14-inch bar and chain helps it to tackle large and small jobs around the homestead. And of course, being electric, there’s no gas or oil needed here as we’ve already mentioned, making this a more eco-friendly way to trim your trees this summer.

Panasonic’s popular eneloop pro bundle with 12 rechargeable batteries drops to $58 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering Panasonic’s eneloop pro Rechargeable Battery Power Pack for $57.89 shipped. Normally fetching $80, today’s offer lands at the best price of the year following a rare discount. This is the first chance to save since back in January when it sold for $66. This now lands at $22 off while beating that last mention by an extra $8. Arriving with 12 total batteries, this bundle from Panasonic packs six AA and six AAmAs to help provide a notable way to cut down on single-use consumables in everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets. In the box, you get everything you need including the companion charger and a carrying case, which holds all of the batteries themselves. And speaking of, the AAs come equipped with 2,450mAh charges while the smaller AAs only pack 950mAh capacities.

Let Bosch’s Wi-Fi smart thermostat control your home’s heating and cooling at low of $59.50

Amazon is offering the Bosch BCC50 Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat for $59.66 shipped. Home Depot is also offering this thermostat at the same price. Normally going for over $117 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at the first time we’ve seen it below $90 since way back in July 2021. Not only does it save 49%, but also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Are you tired of getting off the couch to change the temperature in the house? Well, summer is likely going to be hot during the day and cooler at night, so you’ll want the thermostat to do the heavy lifting when it comes to changing the temperature. You’ll find there are four preset or user-defined schedules that can be run, as well as Wi-Fi for smartphone control and even integration with Alexa or Assistant for voice commands.

