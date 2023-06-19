Quick Charge Podcast: June 19, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla gives rare and interesting look at its Supercharger monitoring system
- Tesla Cybertruck lands in New Zealand for final winter testing
- Tesla discounts Model S/X $8,000, plus 3 years of free Supercharging in end-of-quarter push
- Tesla announces it produced 10 million 4680 battery cells at Giga Texas
- Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric SUVs investigated after 30 power loss reports
- Act now: Order your Chevy Bolt EV or EUV before it’s gone for good
- Kia begins delivering its new flagship EV9 electric SUV
- Kia plans new entry-level EV and electric crossover to expand lineup
