 Skip to main content

Tesla announces it produced 10 million 4680 battery cells at Giga Texas

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Jun 17 2023 - 11:36 am PT
0 Comments
Tesla 4680 Battery cell

Tesla announced it produced 10 million 4680 battery cells at Gigafactory Texas. It is a good sign for the automaker’s production ramp-up, which relies heavily on the new cell.

The 4680 battery cell format has taken the industry by storm since Tesla unveiled its own cell strategy at Battery Day in 2020.

The automaker claimed a potential to reduce battery cost by over 50% with the new design; it has been trying to bring it to volume production since, but it has run into some bottlenecks.

Earlier this year, Tesla gave a rare update about 4680 cell production that included good news about the automaker working through those bottlenecks, but it didn’t share numbers regarding production output.

Now Tesla has revealed that Gigafactory Texas has recently produced its 10 millionth 4680 battery cell:

To be clear, that’s the total production to date and not the current output, which is the most important metric, but it is still a good sign of progress considering Tesla hasn’t been producing cells in Texas for long.

10 million 4680 cells are enough to produce about 12,000 Model Ys.

Giga Texas has produced more than 12,000 vehicles to date, but it has relied on cells from Tesla’s pilot battery factory in Fremont.

Now Tesla will likely start to rely more on cells produced at Gigafactory Texas, which should help reduce logistic costs.

On top of production in California and Texas, Tesla also announced an expansion of Gigafactory Nevada near Reno to produce the 4680 cells.

While Tesla still heavily relies on cell suppliers for most of its electric vehicle production, the automaker is expected to itself become a major player in cell production with those manufacturing projects.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger