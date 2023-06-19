Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric SUVs investigated after 30 power loss reports

US auto safety regulators are investigating Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric SUV’s after 30 complaints were sent to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) over reports of power loss.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 investigated over power loss reports

NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) is investigating the power loss issue covering the 2022 model year Hyundai IONQ 5 electric SUVs.

The department says many of the consumers have reported “a loud pop noise followed by a warning displayed in their dashboard and immediately experience a loss of motive power that ranges from a reduction to a complete loss of motive power.”

Hyundai has since told NHTSA investigators the power loss issues are related to the integrated control charging unit (ICCU) that powers the EVs batteries.

The ODI’s initial review suggests when the ICCU receives too much current, it can damage transistors, resulting in the inability to charge the 12V battery.

The department says its opening the Preliminary Evaluation to determine the scope and severity of the potential problem.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric SUV (source: Hyundai)

During the evaluation, the agency will collect data on complaints while the manufacturer can also present material.

Hyundai said it fully cooperates with the investigation in a statement Monday, explaining that it will launch a service campaign next month that will update the impacted vehicles’ software and replace the ICCU if needed.

The ODI has initiated several interviews confirming various power loss issues, but none of the reports have been tied to any crashes or injuries.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 (Source: Hyundai)

The IONIQ 5 is Hyundai’s first dedicated electric vehicle. Based on the E-GMP platform, the IONIQ 5 offers up to 303 EPA est range, starting at $41,450.

Hyundai has sold over 10,500 IONIQ 5 models (as of May 31, 2023) this year as it works toward its target of becoming a top three global EV producer by 2030.

Once the evaluation is complete, the NHTSA can either close the investigation or move into the next phase. The investigation spans 39,559 IONIQ 5 models. We’ll keep you updated on the situation as more information is released.