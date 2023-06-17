Tesla discounts Model S/X $8,000, plus 3 years of free Supercharging in end-of-quarter push

Tesla has added a discount to the new inventory of Model S and Model X vehicles and three years of free Supercharging for deliveries by the end of the quarter.

With the end of the quarter approaching, Tesla is looking to deliver better-looking financial results by not ending it with many vehicles in inventory.

To achieve this, Tesla has regularly applied special discounts or incentives to take delivery of new inventory vehicles by the end of the quarter.

We reported that Tesla recently offered three months of free Supercharging for people taking deliveries of a Model 3 by the end of June.

Now Tesla is giving even bigger incentives on new inventory of Model S and Model X vehicles.

After dropping the price of the new Model S and Model X significantly earlier this year, Tesla is now giving an extra discount of up to $8,000 on some vehicles.

It results in brand-new Model S vehicles going for as low as $82,790 ($1,113 monthly for a lease or $1,307 loan payments).

On top of that, Tesla is giving three years of free Supercharging for buyers who take delivery by June 30.

That’s the incentive Tesla first used to get owners of older Model S to give up their free Supercharging for life by buying a new car – this later expanded to all new orders.

Electrek’s Take

This is the lowest the Model S has been in a long time, and with three years of free Supercharging, this is starting to be a very attractive deal.

It’s not surprising that Tesla is leaning on more significant incentives, considering the fact that it looks like the automaker’s Model S inventory has more than doubled over the last three weeks:

I’d be tempted to grab one of those if Tesla was giving me a good trade-in price for my Model 3 with FSD Beta, which it, unfortunately, does not.

I won’t spam my referral code here, but if I helped you decide to buy a Tesla vehicle or product with my writing/podcast, you can reach out to me for a referral code at fred@electrek.co. Using a referral code results in both the referrer and new buyer getting Tesla credit points, which are redeemable for Cybertruck raffle entries, Tesla accessories, free Supercharging miles, and more.