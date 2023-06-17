 Skip to main content

Tesla discounts Model S/X $8,000, plus 3 years of free Supercharging in end-of-quarter push

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Jun 17 2023 - 7:53 pm PT
0 Comments
Tesla model x model s

Tesla has added a discount to the new inventory of Model S and Model X vehicles and three years of free Supercharging for deliveries by the end of the quarter.

With the end of the quarter approaching, Tesla is looking to deliver better-looking financial results by not ending it with many vehicles in inventory.

To achieve this, Tesla has regularly applied special discounts or incentives to take delivery of new inventory vehicles by the end of the quarter.

We reported that Tesla recently offered three months of free Supercharging for people taking deliveries of a Model 3 by the end of June.

Now Tesla is giving even bigger incentives on new inventory of Model S and Model X vehicles.

After dropping the price of the new Model S and Model X significantly earlier this year, Tesla is now giving an extra discount of up to $8,000 on some vehicles.

It results in brand-new Model S vehicles going for as low as $82,790 ($1,113 monthly for a lease or $1,307 loan payments).

On top of that, Tesla is giving three years of free Supercharging for buyers who take delivery by June 30.

That’s the incentive Tesla first used to get owners of older Model S to give up their free Supercharging for life by buying a new car – this later expanded to all new orders.

Electrek’s Take

This is the lowest the Model S has been in a long time, and with three years of free Supercharging, this is starting to be a very attractive deal.

It’s not surprising that Tesla is leaning on more significant incentives, considering the fact that it looks like the automaker’s Model S inventory has more than doubled over the last three weeks:

I’d be tempted to grab one of those if Tesla was giving me a good trade-in price for my Model 3 with FSD Beta, which it, unfortunately, does not.

I won’t spam my referral code here, but if I helped you decide to buy a Tesla vehicle or product with my writing/podcast, you can reach out to me for a referral code at fred@electrek.co. Using a referral code results in both the referrer and new buyer getting Tesla credit points, which are redeemable for Cybertruck raffle entries, Tesla accessories, free Supercharging miles, and more.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
Tesla Model S

Tesla Model S

The Tesla Model S is an all-electric luxury seda…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger