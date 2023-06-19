Act now: Order your Chevy Bolt EV or EUV before it’s gone for good

The time is ticking if you plan to buy the Chevy Bolt EV or EUV. GM is discontinuing the Bolt electric car later this year, and the last day to get your order in is coming up.

GM replaces the Bolt EV in its electric lineup

After selling nearly 20,000 Chevy Bolt EV and EUV models in the first three months of the year (by far its bestseller), GM’s CEO Mary Barry revealed the automaker was planning to end production later this year.

A Chevy spokesperson said the Bolt “was a huge technical achievement and the first affordable EV,” but the company is growing its EV portfolio with its Ultium platform.

GM plans to double down on its Ultium-based models with three high-volume launches this year – the Silverado EV (deliveries begin in Q2), the Blazer EV (launching this summer), and Equinox EV (launching this fall).

GM plans to replace the Bolt with another low-cost EV, the Chevy Equinox EV, starting at around $30,000. The automaker calls it “an affordable game-changer,” with up to 300 miles range and the latest in safety and tech.

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT (Source: Chevrolet)

The move to all Ultium-based models is designed to streamline production while phasing out the older drivetrain system. However, GM has hinted at a Bolt successor. (More on this at the end.)

2022 Chevy Bolt EV (Source: GM)

Last day to buy your Chevy Bolt EV or EUV

Even before GM revealed it would discontinue the Bolt models, buyers rushed to dealerships to buy the affordable model. Now, dealerships will have to act fast to get their hands on them.

According to GM Authority, sources say the last order cycle for the Chevy Bolt EV and EUV starts Thursday, August 17.

Chevy Bolt EUV (Source: Chevrolet)

Dealers will have a few weeks to submit their orders as production is scheduled to end on November 7, 2023. GM will reportedly produce 70,000 units this year, compared to around 44,000 in 2022.

GM plans to phase out Bolt production at its Lake Orion plant in Michigan to make room for the upcoming Chevy Silverado EV pickup.

Chevy Bolt EUV Redline Edition (Source: GM)

Although the model’s current generation is being discontinued, Barra has hinted the Bolt EV will live on as an Ultium-based EV at some point in the future. When asked during an NPR interview about GM’s decision to spot making it, Barra explained:

But, you know, Bolt is something that has built up a lot of loyalty and equity. So I can’t say more because I don’t discuss future product programs. But, you know, it was primarily a move from second generation to third generation. But that’s [an] important vehicle in our portfolio.

More on this is sure to come at some point, but GM has a lot on its hand right now, with the Silverado EV, Blazer EV, and Equinox EV all launching this year.