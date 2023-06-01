Kia Niro EVs join the Teslas in Revel’s all-electric rideshare fleet

Blossoming electric rideshare fleet Revel announced it is adding a group of Kia Niro EVs to its existing fleet of Tesla Model Ys and Model 3s. The new addition adds variety to the Revel fleet, which is now approaching 300 EVs in operation throughout New York City.

Revel is a Brooklyn-based company that has been working to electrify public mobility by providing the necessary infrastructure and coinciding services to help ensure the process operates more smoothly. The company currently operates a fleet of over 230 EVs, consisting of sky blue Tesla Model Y and Model 3 EVs that have been in operation around New York City since 2021.

Another key element of Revel’s business strategy is charging infrastructure – developing and installing level 3 chargers across populated urban areas, beginning of course in NYC where it continues to expand its footprint and includes plans for a 60 stall Superhub in Queens. Revel’s fast chargers currently support its aforementioned fleet, but are also publicly available to all EV drivers.

To date, the company employs over 850 people as W2 drivers with hourly wages, health insurance, and PTO. Today, Revel announced the addition of the Kia Niro EV to its fleet to not only diversify its lineup, but offer more employment opportunities for New Yorkers.

Credit: Revel

Revel to deploy 50 Kia Niro EVs in NYC this month

Revel says it chose the 2023 Kia Niro EV because it meets the unique needs of its rideshare service, since its 64.8 kWh battery and 253 miles of range can ensure it runs a full 8+ hour shift on a single charge.

If a driver does need to recharge during a shift, the Kia Niro EV can do so fairly quickly at a Revel hub with charge rates up to 100 kW. Revel said the five-star ANCAP safety rating played a part in its decision to use the EV, although the model has yet to receive a rating from the NHTSA.

Still, the Niro EVs should bring more variety and availability to Revel’s service and it continues to expand in NYC and beyond. Per the company’s vice president of rideshare operations, Keith Williams:

Revel’s Teslas continue to provide a great experience for both our riders and our drivers and they’ll remain the bulk of our fleet, but we’re really excited to start adding Kia’s Niro EV and diversify our product as the electric vehicle market matures. With these new EVs, we’re able to hire more New Yorkers as W2 employee drivers with benefits, provide more zero-emission rides in every borough, scale our public fast charging infrastructure and bring the city closer to Mayor Adams’ goal to fully electrify the rideshare industry by 2030.

Revel says New Yorkers should see the Kia Niro EVs joining the Tesla Model Ys and Model 3s, by the end of June, when they will become available for customer pick-ups and drop-offs in all five boroughs, parts of northern New Jersey, and the three local airports. Keep an eye out!