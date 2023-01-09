Revel to open five additional public EV fast charging stations in NYC

Electric charging infrastructure and rideshare specialist Revel is making good on its word to deliver more EV fast charger hubs to the United States. Today, the company announced plans for five additional “Superhubs” across multiple NYC boroughs. By adding well over 100 new fast charger stalls, Revel looks to significantly bolster its network in The Big Apple and triple the amount of publicly available fast chargers in the metropolitan area.

Revel is a Brooklyn-based company that aims to accelerate EV adoption by providing the necessary infrastructure and coinciding services to help ensure the public goes electric more easily. You may recognize the name from the sky blue Tesla Model Y taxis that it started putting into operation around New York in 2021.

However, another key element of Revel’s business strategy is charging infrastructure – developing and installing level 3 chargers across populated urban areas. So far, Revel’s fast chargers have supported its fleet of over 200 Tesla taxis but are also publicly available to EV drivers looking to recharge around NYC.

To date, Revel has fewer than 30 fast charging stalls across the city but has remained public about its intentions to expand throughout New York and beyond. The company has toured its flagship Superhub in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, as the largest public fast-charging depot in North America, but Revel still intends to open additional hubs in 2023.

Before then however, Revel has shared plans to further expand its network of fast chargers in NYC, including a new 60 stall Superhub in Queens.

Source: Revel

Revel expands NYC charging network including Superhhub

Revel shared details plans today for its five new charging hubs across the five boroughs, alongside a an interactive digital map of every public fast charging station in NYC (seen above). This includes all existing charging sites (Revel and not), in addition to the five new Revel charger sites on the way. Here’s how the new sites break down:

60 stalls in Maspeth, Queens

30 stalls in Port Morris, The Bronx

20 stalls in Red Hook, Brooklyn

16 stalls at the historic Dime building in South Williamsburg, Brooklyn

10 stalls at Pier 36 on the Lower East Side of Manhattan

When complete, Revel’s network of chargers in NYC will total over 160 stalls, giving the company an 80% chunk of the city’s current public fast charging infrastructure, according to data from Plugshare.

With 60 charging stalls, Revel also expects its Maspeth Superhub to become the largest public, universally-accessible fast charging station in the Western Hemisphere when complete. Additionally, the planned Bronx site will be the only public fast charger hub in the entire borough. Not bad for a small, privately owned company. Revel founder and CEO Frank Reig spoke:

The only way mass EV adoption will ever happen in New York City is if the charging infrastructure is there to support it. We need high-volume, public sites in the neighborhoods where people actually live and work, and that’s exactly what Revel is delivering with our growing Superhub network. This is the biggest fast charging expansion our city has ever seen, and it’s a huge step toward making our EV transition a reality.

Revel states that the Maspeth, Port Morris, South Williamsburg, and Lower East Side Superhubs will open to the public by the end of 2023, while the Red Hook site will follow sometime in 2024.